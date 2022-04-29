British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie was arrested in Miami on Thursday on charges of drug smuggling and money laundering, and an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court details a months-long sting investigation into Fahie’s alleged conspiracy with the BVI’s Port Authority managing director and her son.
Fahie, Director Oleanvine Maynard, and son Kadeem Maynard, were each charged with conspiracy to import five or more kilograms of cocaine, and conspiracy to launder money.
They were in Miami attending a Sea Trade Conference.
“Today’s arrests of British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie and Managing Director of BVI Ports Oleanvine Maynard, as well as Maynard’s son, on drug trafficking and money laundering related charges should send a clear message. Anyone involved with bringing dangerous drugs into the United States will be held accountable, no matter their position,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement Thursday night. “Today is yet another example of DEA’s resolve to hold corrupt members of government responsible for using their positions of power to provide a safe haven for drug traffickers and money launderers in exchange for their own financial and political gain.”
BVI Gov. John Rankin issued a statement that the arrest “was a U.S. operation led by the DEA and is not linked to the Commission of Inquiry report,” referring to an investigation by the UK government into corruption within BVI leadership.
“The remit of the Commission of Inquiry focused on governance and corruption, and was not a criminal investigation into the illegal drug trade. To avoid unnecessary speculation, I intend to move ahead urgently on publication of the Inquiry Report so the people of the BVI can see its contents and its recommendations in the areas it addresses,” Rankin wrote.
The BVI government has faced serious questions about corruption in recent years, and a veteran member of the Royal Virgin Islands Police was charged in 2020 with conspiring to traffic 2,353 kilos of cocaine, the largest seizure in BVI history.
Then Gov. Augustus Jaspert said at the time that the size of the drug bust and other seizures was evidence of “serious organized criminality” in the BVI.
According to the 15-page affidavit filed Thursday by a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the case began on Oct. 16 when a DEA confidential source “had several meetings with a group of self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah operatives,” on Tortola.
They discussed using the island to store cocaine being transported from Colombia to the United States, and launder the subsequent proceeds, according to the affidavit.
A member of the Lebanese group agreed to introduce the source to members of the BVI government who could facilitate the smuggling operation in exchange for payment, and the source met with Kadeem Maynard on March 16 on Tortola, according to the affidavit.
Maynard discussed how he and his mother “had already started to put things in place, and make connections,” and said he had been involved in drug trafficking for 20 years, according to the affidavit.
The source held several meetings recorded on audio and video with the Maynards, including on St. Thomas on March 20, where the source said he was a member of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel who works with the FARC in Colombia cultivating cocaine. He “requested their help moving thousands of kilograms of cocaine” through Tortola, without interference from law enforcement, according to the affidavit.
Oleanvine offered to provide licenses and said that “what we do is set up shell companies” to hide drug proceeds because “you have to legitimize what you’re doing,” according to the affidavit.
They also “discussed the need to meet with Fahie and another BVI government official,” identified in the document only as “Government Official 1,” and Maynard said she knows Fahie and “if he sees an opportunity, he will take it,” according to the affidavit. “Maynard added: ‘you see with my Premier, he’s a little crook sometimes ... he’s not always straight.”
Two days later, Kadeem Maynard contacted the source and said that “head coach wants to play with the team this season.”
The criminal complaint lists nicknames for each defendant, and said Fahie is known as “Head Coach,” Oleanvine Maynard is “Rose,” and Kadeem Maynard is “Blacka.”
Fahie said he “needed an up-front payment of $500,000” and “would handle the ports and airports,” and they needed money “to get Government Official 1 on their side,” according to the affidavit.
On March 31, the Maynards told the source Fahie “was skittish because his government had been subject to an audit,” referring to the UK’s inquiry into allegations of corruption, according to the affidavit. “Kadeem added, however, that he had incriminating information on Fahie.”
Fahie has faced allegations of corruption and money laundering for nearly 20 years, but maintained his innocence and has said in media interviews that a previous investigation did not result in a conviction.
Fahie said during a radio segment that “I had my political checkup; prostate checkup; and it is clear what the results are,” according to a 2017 report in BVINews.com.
In a recorded phone call with the confidential source, or “CS,” on April 1, “Fahie explained that he had to be cautious to make sure the CS wasn’t law enforcement. He told the CS, “it took me 20 years to get here, and I don’t want to leave in 20 minutes,’” according to the affidavit.
Fahie also “complained that the British didn’t pay him much,” and he owed money to someone in Senegal who “had ‘fixed’ some political issues for him,” and agreed to take a 10% cut of the proceeds from the $78 million worth of cocaine the source said he wanted to ship, according to the affidavit. The source provided Fahie with $20,000 cash as “a good faith gift, to seal that we have an agreement.”
Fahie met with the source and an undercover DEA officer in Miami on Wednesday night, and after finalizing plans for the drug shipments and payments, they “briefly exchanged small talk, with Fahie explaining that he believed in magic and witches, and how to read lies in people,” according to the affidavit.
The source also suggested sending shipments of poor quality cocaine for “seizures” to make it look like Fahie was fighting drug trafficking, according to the affidavit. “Fahie loved the idea, and explained that in the past he never got paid at the end of his involvement in schemes like this.”
The source and undercover agent picked Fahie up in South Florida on Thursday to bring him to the airport to catch a flight back to the BVI, where they took him into a plane and showed him designer shopping bags containing $700,000 in what the DEA said was “fake” cash. “Shortly thereafter, the parties exited the plane, and Fahie was subsequently arrested,” according to the affidavit.
Agents “picked up Maynard and R.S. from the same hotel in Miami” later Thursday morning, showed them the fake cash, and arrested Maynard as she exited the plane.
Kadeem Maynard, who was arrested in a different location not identified in the affidavit, was given $200,000 by the CS who told him to keep it for the payment to law enforcement officers on Tortola. “Kadeem responded by stating that he already had two officers on his payroll,” according to the affidavit.
After Fahie was arrested Thursday, the affidavit noted that he confirmed that he was in fact “Andrew Fahie” and asked “Why am I getting arrested, I don’t have any money or drugs.”