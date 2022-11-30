TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley, in his first budget address before the House of Assembly, announced a $399.33 million budget for 2023, under the theme “Resilience, Revenue, Reform and Recovery: The Virgin Islands in transition.”
The new budget will go into effect Jan. 1.
Wheatley, who became the territory’s fourth premier on May 5, and also serves as Finance minister, said the amount reflects a $21.17 million decrease from the budget presented by his predecessor, Andrew Fahie, a year ago. The revised expenditure from last year was $420.5 million.
Fahie, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges in Florida, resigned Thursday from the House of Assembly and his First District seat after 23 years in local politics.
According to Wheatley the budget “represents a simple, but largely comprehensive matrix of what we have accomplished this year and what the priorities and parameters of our mission in the upcoming year and beyond should be, given the international geopolitical and economic climate and the situation closer to home.”
In breaking down the $399.33 million, the premier said:
- $335.08 million will go towards recurrent expenditure
- $41.59 million for capital expenditure
- $15.52 million for repayment of the principal on debts
- $7.15 million for contributions to various statutory funds.
He added that technical experts at the Ministry of Finance, have projected revenues of $373.03 million, which he noted is an increase of $11.68 million from the 2022 actual revenue of $361.35 million.
Further, Wheatley said, $352.64 million of the projected revenue is expected to come from tax receipts and $20.39 million from other revenue sources. The capital expenditure of $41.59 million is budgeted to facilitate development projects, and Wheatley said that this will be funded via $21.18 million from the Recurrent Surplus; $10.77 million in loan funds from the Caribbean Development Bank Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Loan, $2.41 million from the Consolidated Fund, $2.22 million from the Transportation Network Fund and $5 million from insurance proceeds in the Development Fund.
By distribution, the lion’s share of the budget, $73.07 million or 18.3% will go to the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Communication and Works will have the second largest budget with $62.51 million or 15.65%. A total of $55.7 million was earmarked for the Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs, Agriculture and Fisheries, while $52.3 million has been earmarked for the so-called Governor’s Group while the Premier’s Office gets $43.3 million.
The Ministry of Finance has been allotted $37.18 million and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Labor, $7.77 million. Another $54 million has been earmarked for pensions, public debt, and various contributions while $8.67 million will go toward departments and $4.61 million toward miscellaneous recurrent expenses.
Wheatley said that through “prudent financial management” the Ministry of Finance projects a Recurrent Surplus of about $36.7 million and $21.18 million from the Recurrent Surplus will be transferred to the Development Fund.