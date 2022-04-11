TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie said he is looking forward to the long-awaited Commission of Inquiry report, which was delivered last week to Gov. John Rankin following a 15-month probe into possible corruption and abuse of office among elected and statutory officials in recent years.
Gov. John Rankin last Tuesday announced he received the 1,000-page report with 40 recommendations from Sir Gary Hickinbottom, who led the investigation initially requested by Rankin’s predecessor.
Fahie said while he has not yet received a copy of the report, he was assured by Rankin at a recent meeting that he and others would have an opportunity to review.
He noted that following his administration’s review, members “will submit a comprehensive written response to the report.”
“I agree with Governor Rankin that a period of review is needed, to review the lengthy and detailed document in order to properly consider its findings and recommendations before the report is released to the public,” Fahie said in a prepared statement. “At our meeting, I also reiterated that my administration has never been against a COI. We have always advocated that it should be transparent, objective and yield a just outcome. That is why we fully cooperated with the COI.”
Fahie noted that during the meeting with Rankin he emphasized that his administration “remains committed to good governance and stands ready to discuss the findings and recommendations of the report after review, so that together they can consider any further steps needed to further strengthen the systems of government in the Virgin Islands in the best interest of the people of the territory.”
He said that he also shared that information with the United Kingdom Minister for the Overseas Territories, Amanda Milling, during her recent visit.
“Good progress is already being made and has been ongoing, as we implement several pieces of good governance legislation that my administration promised to deliver in our 2019 election manifesto,” Fahie said in a statement.
He noted that prior to the announcement of the establishment of the COI in January 2021, his government has introduced and passed legislation in the House of Assembly “to further strengthen good governance.”
“These legislations included the Contractor General Act, Integrity in Public Life Act, Ministerial Code of Conduct, Whistleblower Act, and the Public Procurement Act,” Fahie said, while citing other measures in the works to include establishing a Human Rights Commission and Freedom of Information Act among others.
“I look forward to reviewing the COI report once received and having initial discussions with Governor Rankin on its contents. I very much appreciate the Governor’s openness to engagement,” Fahie said. “Additionally, I look forward to travelling to the United Kingdom to have discussions with Minister Milling on the report, which I first proposed at the Joint Ministerial Council last year, and again during her recent visit to the territory.”
Fahie, also noted in his statement that “as the review of the COI report commences, I would like to restate what I have previously said, my administration remains committed to good governance and will continue to further strengthen the systems of government and we look forward to engaging the United Kingdom in this regard.”