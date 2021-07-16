TORTOLA — The COVID-19 pandemic again set a grim record in the BVI on Friday as the territory reported four deaths in the span of 24 hours.
During a live broadcast, Ministry of Health officials announced the death toll from the virus has reached 13 in the British Virgin Islands, with 12 residents succumbing since July 8 and four in the span of just 24 hours.
No details on age or sex was given. It marked the first time that four individuals have died from the virus in a 24-hour period.
The current active cases have dropped slightly from 1,602 to 1,596.
As the COVID death toll continues rising in British Virgin Islands, Health officials are launching Operation Protect Each Other, a vaccination drive at the Festival Village Grounds today and tomorrow. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is open to individuals 18 and older.
“Expressing condolences to the many bereaved families is getting harder and harder,” Health Minister Carvin Malone said in a statement expressing his condolences to the families and loved ones on behalf of the government. “The road to the other side of this surge will not be without challenges, but I remain steadfast in knowing that if we all do our part, we will get through this. Let us continue to pray, adhere to established COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, follow curfew orders and get vaccinated.”
“My heart goes out to the families who are affected by the death of a loved one,” said Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Georges. “COVID is real and if we are to get through this, some of us will have to change our approach to this virus.
“We must continue to strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols and take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated. Given that the BVI is experiencing high community transmission, all symptomatic persons should immediately assume that they are COVID positive. Therefore, we need persons to adhere to isolation and quarantine orders.”
Vaccination drive
Georges encourages all unvaccinated individuals 18 years and older to take advantage of the vaccination drive planned for today and Sunday at the Festival Village Grounds. There is no cost for the vaccination, however individuals are asked to fill out registrations forms ahead of time to help speed the process. Forms are available at http://ministryofhealth.gov.vg/vaccines.
Georges said getting more people vaccinated will lessen the mortality rates.
“Persons who are being severely impacted from COVID-19 have preexisting medical conditions,” he noted. “We are making a special appeal to our vulnerable population to get vaccinated today to save your life tomorrow.”
With the increase in cases and testing, Georges said the ministry has had an initial discussion with Eureka Medical Clinic to have additional PCR capability available in the territory.
“We have reached out to the Pan-American Health Organization to provide the necessary support to ensure that the necessary biosafety and quality aspects are independently verified and are in place prior to start of testing,” he said.
These arrangements, he added, will improve local laboratory capacity by bringing additional support to the available PCR testing capability as the BVI deals with the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dr. Georges further said that the Public Health team is asking the community to have patience. If anyone has taken a COVID test and did not get their results, he asked that they fill out the form online at https://redcap.link/LABResults.
On Friday, officials also announced that the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is being extended by 14 days.