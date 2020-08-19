TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands health officials Monday night announced two more imported COVID-19 cases, and said plans are underway to require residents to begin contributing toward the costs of quarantining at government-run locations.
The announcement marks the third positive case of coronavius in the BVI since its borders were opened to returning residents in early June.
“Both patients had recently returned to the territory, quarantined and in accordance with established health protocols were tested at the end of their 14-day quarantine period,” Health Minister Carvin Malone said in a public address.
Malone, who also is BVI’s deputy premier, did not list the age or gender of the individuals.
“Both persons will remain in isolation where they will be monitored, administered the necessary treatment services and thereafter retested by the BVI Health Services Authority until recovered,” he said.
The new cases bring the total number of positive cases to 11 with eight individuals having fully recovered, and one death.
According to Malone, since testing began in March, a total of 1890 persons have been tested and six results are pending.
“I take this opportunity to extend best wishes to both individuals for a full and rapid recovery,” he said. “This is another instance where our investments in various border control measures are serving the intended purpose of detecting imported cases and containing them in ways that limit the possibility of person-to-person community transmission of the virus in the territory.”
On Aug. 1, following the announcement of the ninth detected case, the BVI government immediately restricted work permit holders and work permit exemption holders from entering the territory. At the time only nationals and permanent residents were allowed, and the decision was met with harsh criticism as many families, business owners and employees were impacted.
Then on Aug. 15, BVI Premier Andrew Fahie announced plans to lift the entry ban on work permits and the exemption of work permits that was scheduled to take effect Sept. 1 as part of a new wave of measures under Phase 2 of the restricted border reopening plans.
Fahie also announced that effective Oct. 1, all individuals except for Virgin Islanders, Belongers, permanent residents and naturalized citizens, will be required to contribute $2,500 toward the costs for government quarantine accommodation, which includes 24-hour security and meals.
Officials also announced that as of Aug. 15, all persons, regardless of immigration status, wishing to be privately quarantined at their homes or at any non-governmental facility, are required to contribute $3,500 per household.
According to Fahie, 994 individuals registered for re-entry into the territory and 783 of them were verified by the Immigration Department and cleared for processing. Eighty-one registrations did not meet the requirements established for re-entry. A total of 597 people completed mandatory quarantine, including one individual who had tested positive and remained in isolation and subsequently released following another round of testing.
On Monday, Malone said that the BVI government is approaching the second phase of its Restricted Border Re-opening Plan next month “with a solid commitment to facilitating the entry of qualified persons to the territory in ways that do not cause undue harm to the community.”
Until that time, he said, government-run quarantine accommodations will be provided at no cost to all returning persons, regardless of immigration status.