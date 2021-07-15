TORTOLA — A 48-year-old man from Virgin Gorda and a 75-year-old woman on Tortola became the fifth and sixth COVID-related deaths respectively, in the British Virgin Islands as health officials issued an urgent plea for trained medical staff as cases skyrocket.
The Virgin Gorda resident, who was identified as Charles “Charlie” DeFreitas, died Tuesday evening. The woman, whose name has not been released, died Wednesday morning. Both were patients at Orlando Smith Hospital, according to officials.
Also Wednesday, and in response to the increasing number of deaths and positive cases in the territory, the BVI Health Services Authority issued an urgent plea for retired as well as trained and experienced health care workers to join its COVID-19 clinical team.
“This initiative is aimed at quickly acquiring critically needed medical human resources to better respond to the current COVID-19 outbreak,” Damion Grange, the agency’s spokesperson said in a statement. “The recent upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the territory has also affected the staff complement of the Health Services Authority leaving the organization, which is the leading medical service provider in the BVI, to operate under additional strain. This unfavorable situation has resulted in significant hardship for the employees of the BVIHSA who have been working under enormous pressure since the pandemic began in March of 2020.”
Since the start of the month, the territory has been grappling to control a surge of active cases, which now number 1,559 cases, according to Dr. Ronald Georges, acting chief medical officer.
Reports circulated Wednesday about two additional deaths, but Health officials have not yet confirmed whether they are COVID-related.
Even without counting the two potential deaths, Wednesday marked a somber low point since the pandemic began as three COVID deaths were reported in 24 hours.
The first of those three deaths was that of 45-year-old Harisa Barronville on Tuesday morning. She is the sister of 32-year-old Jamal Barronville, who died on July 8, and is listed as the second COVID-related death since the territory recorded its first in April 2020.
Five of the six deaths have been recorded since July 1.
Last week, Georges announced that 60 Health Services staff have tested positive for COVID, but as of Wednesday, officials still have not provided updates on their status or whether the affected were direct-care providers.
Grange said Wednesday that Cedorene Malone-Smith, acting chief executive officer of the Health Services Authority, had requested a “COVID-19 clinical locum bank” be established immediately so the agency can draw on temporary medical staff to respond effectively to COVID 19 outbreak.
“As an organization we are constantly being tested and this unfortunate public health crisis is yet another hurdle we must overcome,” Malone-Smith said in the statement.
She added “this locum bank is critical right now, not only to provide urgently needed staff support, but to ensure that the BVI community receives the best medical care possible.”
Grange said the agency is seeking all trained, qualified and registered health care workers in the BVI, as well as those who are retired.
“The role will be on an as-is-needed basis and paid,” Grange said. “Since COVID is a fluid situation a definite duration is difficult to state at this time. Additionally, the BVI Health Services Authority is seeking external support to augment its current response capability.”
Interested persons are asked to email the BVI Health Services Authority at tpenn@bvihsa.vg to request a registration form.