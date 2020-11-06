TORTOLA — A 43-year-old man was gunned down in a brazen shooting just after 3 p.m. Friday in Baughers Bay.
The killing marked the third homicide of the year in the British Virgin Islands and the second in two months.
“Police can confirm that one man is dead as a result of a shooting in Baughers Bay after 3 p.m. this afternoon,” the Royal BVI Police Force announced in a prepared statement. “The circumstances surrounding the shooting is still unclear, therefore, no other details can be provided at this time.”
The deceased was later identified as Everton McMaster.
The last killing, which also occurred during the daytime, occurred on Sept. 10. Matthew Daly, 55, was found on the roadside in Spring Ghut around 1:30 p.m. with multiple gunshots about the head and body. Police have made no arrests in that murder and are asking anyone with information to contact the agency.
The BVI recorded its first homicide of 2020 on Sept. 2, when George Borrows, 54, was gunned down in his home. Royal Virgin Islands Police have since arrested Royden Sebastian, a 37-year-old ex-convict, and charged him with Borrows’ murder.