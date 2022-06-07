TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands recorded its 63rd COVID-19 related death since the start of the pandemic two years ago, according to the latest epidemiological summary.
No age or sex of the deceased was provided on the summary issued by Health officials. Based on the dashboard summary, there are currently 101 active cases in the territory, with 86 on Tortola and 15 on Virgin Gorda.
In all, the BVI has recorded 6,834 cases since the start of the pandemic, 69 of which are new and has had 6,670 recoveries of which there were 78 new recoveries.
According to the epidemiological summary, due to delays in reporting, the actual numbers of hospitalizations and deaths will likely differ from current reports. Further it noted that there may be delayed submissions from some reporting sites.
The BVI currently has 18,053 fully vaccinated persons with 15,125 on Tortola. Virgin Gorda has 2,642, Anegada 186 and Jost Van Dyke, 100. Additonally, a total of 1,312 individuals are partially vaccinated.