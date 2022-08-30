TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands recorded its 64th COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic two years ago, according to an epidemiological summary issued Tuesday by Health Ministry officials.

No information on age or the gender of the deceased was provided. Based on the dashboard summary, there are currently 23 active cases in the territory, with 20 on Tortola and three on Virgin Gorda. No cases are listed for Anegada and Jost Van Dyke or on vessels. The dashboard noted that there are three persons currently hospitalized.