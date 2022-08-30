TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands recorded its 64th COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic two years ago, according to an epidemiological summary issued Tuesday by Health Ministry officials.
No information on age or the gender of the deceased was provided. Based on the dashboard summary, there are currently 23 active cases in the territory, with 20 on Tortola and three on Virgin Gorda. No cases are listed for Anegada and Jost Van Dyke or on vessels. The dashboard noted that there are three persons currently hospitalized.
The last death was recorded on June 1.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, the territory has lugged a total of 7,291 cases.
To date, 18,211 residents have been fully vaccinated and 1,231 partially vaccinated, meaning they’ve received a first shot, but not the second.
The Ministry of Health and Gov. John Rankin’s Office have said booster shots also are available to residents. Earlier this month, Rankin’s office released an official photograph with his sleeves rolled up for his second booster shot — his fourth vaccination against COVID.
At the time, he urged residents 65 and older to get vaccinated noting in a prepared statement that “while the impact of COVID and numbers of cases appears to have reduced, vaccines remain the best way to protect our community and freedoms, with previous restrictions now largely lifted.”
“I urge those of you who can to vaccinate, even if you have not yet had your first dose. It is not too late,” the governor said, adding that the United Kingdom so far has made nine deliveries of vaccines to the British Virgin Islands, with a current shipment of the adult Pfizer vaccine due to expire at the end of September.
The second booster is available to those considered vulnerable or over 65 years old. Persons can call 494-3497 to book their vaccination appointments at their community clinics.
The Ministry of Health office has said the territory’s residents in Tortola, Anegada, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke can call the above number, and will be directed to a specific clinic on the island they live on.