TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands’ official COVID-19 death toll rose by five Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 47 since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials provided no further details as to the gender or ages of the deceased. The five deaths mark the highest count since the omicron variant began driving a spike in infections in December.
However, the number of positive cases in the territory is now declining — from 1,220 on Friday to 899 on Monday. The current wave peaked at 1,387 active cases.
In a recent stakeholders meeting, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Georges confirmed numbers are falling off.
Georges said there is a difference from the July delta spike, which saw a high of 1,604 active cases and 36 deaths, compared with the current omicron surge.
“We had a lot sicker persons in the community, sicker admissions to the hospital, persons requiring more ventilation and oxygen and a larger number of mortality and deaths,” he noted. “That is just to show you the stark contrast between omicron and delta.” Georges said D. Orlando Smith hospital continues to admit patients, but close to half of those patients have COVID as a secondary issue.
“So these are persons who were admitted for other reasons and happened to be found positive because all hospital admissions are screened for COVID-19,” he said. “Out of the other half who are screened for COVID-19 symptoms, the majority of those are very, very mild symptoms; a few of them are on oxygen. A few of them may be on high-flow oxygen. We have not had serious cases that had to be ventilated and the like.”