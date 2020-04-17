TORTOLA — Hours after British Premier Andrew Fahie addressed the 4th House Assembly of the Virgin Islands on Thursday and lauded actions that resulted in just three positive COVID-19 cases in the territory, his minister of Health and Social Development announced a fourth confirmed case.
Health Minister and Deputy Premier Calvin Malone was about to wrap up debate just after 9 p.m. on COVID-19 control and suppression measures and for the imposition of local curfews when he announced, via radio that a fourth COVID-19 case had been confirmed in the territory.
“Mr. Speaker, I’ve been informed, by the Unified Command Team of the Health Emergency Operations Center, that an additional case of COVID-19 has been identified, swabbed and locally tested at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital. The initial test results have returned as positive,” Malone said.
He identified the individual as a woman.
“The patient is currently located in the isolation ward prepared for this occasion,” he said, noting that in accordance with protocols established, the final testing results will be announced publicly once it has been received from regional Caribbean Public Health Agency lab in Trinidad.
Malone said the woman had seven primary contacts, and that initial testing of those individuals returned negative. Those tests also will be sent to Trinidad today. All eight individuals meanwhile are now quarantined.
“These results should be returned within 48 hours,” Malone said.
He reminded residents that anyone exhibiting symptoms should call the health hotline at 284-852-7560. He said as more information is learned, it will be shared with the public.
Residents also are reminded to do their part and follow the established protocols of sanitizing, coughing in the elbow, Malone said.
“We must be able to be safe at all times. I was telling everyone earlier today, we cannot win the battle and lose the war,” he said. “We must be vigilant. We must be careful, because at the end of the day, COVID-19 is real.”
The individual is the first female to initially test positive for COVID-19. Malone did not list her age or note the circumstances under which the virus was transmitted.
The three previous positive cases were travel related and were all men between the ages of 26 and 56.
Fahie, during his address earlier Thursday, said the men underwent further tests, and that two of the three cases have now returned negative.
Fahie also announced a relaxed curfew, from 7 p.m, to 6 a.m., beginning Sunday, given that the territory has seen so few. The eased curfew follows prior extreme actions taken by the BVI to include shutting down both airports and seaports and instituting first a seven-day, 24-hour curfew and later expanded the lockdown for 14 days.
That lockdown was to end as early as this weekend with the gradual reopening of the economy beginning with the resumption of cargo delivery Saturday.
