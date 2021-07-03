TORTOLA — A second person in the British Virgin Islands has died from COVID-19 as health officials are grappling to contain a spike of 150 active cases identified over a three-day period this week.
Officials are also testing to ensure that a new variant has not made its way into the territory.
The new cases, traced between Tuesday and Thursday, forced the closure of a government office, a courthouse and a preschool.
The Ministry of Natural Resources, Labor and Immigration on Thursday announced it was closing that day until further notice as two employees tested positive for COVID. The Magistrate’s Court also announced closure until further notice. In both cases, partially and fully vaccinated staff were required to isolate for 10-14 days, followed by appropriate testing. This followed a statement, issued Monday from Onemart Supermarket, that two of its employees tested positive for COVID. The store did not close.
On Friday, the Ministry of Health shut down Simmonds Preschool for 14 days after it was detected and confirmed a positive case among its “pediatric population.”
No other details were available as of the Daily News’ presstime Friday.
While officials ramped up efforts on getting residents to take the first dose of the AstraZenica vaccine by today to meet the July 31 deadline for a second dose, Health Minister Carvin Malone announced that 684 tests had been conducted and resulted in 59 positive cases being detected.
“This brings to 150 the total active COVID-19 cases,” Malone announced via radio on Friday.
A day earlier, he’d announced an additional 49 positive cases. This followed an announcement on Tuesday of 42 positive cases.
“Additional tests are being conducted,” Malone said during the radio segment, where he also announced the death.
“I’ve been sadly advised of the passing of one of our golden gems who was among the positives. This brings to two the number of deaths, reported from the deadly virus,” he said.
“On behalf of the government and people of the Virgin Islands, my deepest sympathy is extended to the family of our dearly departed.”
The age and gender of the deceased was not revealed.
The BVI has now recorded 451 cases since the pandemic began last year. Until the uptick in cases this week, government officials had taken a strict approach in monitoring the virus, going as far as closing all ports to incoming and outgoing travel. Ports were fully reopened in December.
Health officials said the spike in cases began to unfold on June 28 when the Ministry of Health’s Public Health Unit began actively seeking persons who may have come in contact with a positive COVID-19 case and who had frequented four establishments between June 18-20. The unit asked persons to self-isolate for 10 days with a COVID-19 test on the 10th day.
The establishments, with the hours the individual may have been in contact with others, announced in a news release are:
• June 20: Club Aqua, 8 to 10 p.m.
• June 20: Club Crystals, 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
• June 20: Deuces, 11 p.m. to closing
• June 18: Island Sizzle (no time listed).
“At nightclubs, we have had too many areas of non-compliance to the safety protocols,” Malone said. “When we did the examination — the contract tracing — from most of these establishments you’re getting the contact tracing positives.”
Malone said the positive test results will be sent to a lab in Trinidad to ascertain whether a new variant has made its way to the territory.