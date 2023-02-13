TORTOLA — Police in the British Virgin Islands are investigating after a man, no age or address given, was shot and killed a few hours before dawn Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Diane Drayton confirmed the death, around 4 a.m., of the victim, in Road Town. The shooting occurred near the House of Assembly building adjacent to the Elmore Stoutt High School, she said.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins, reached Sunday afternoon by The Daily News, said the name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
“Sometimes there is a delay in releasing homicide victims’ names as the family may not be informed or an identification taken place,” Collins said via email, explaining that once a victim has been properly identified that information is released publicly.
Drayton, in a released statement, said there was another victim in Sunday’s shooting and indicated that it was too early to tell whether the two shootings are related.
“A female reported to the Dr. D. Orlando Hospital also with a gunshot wound to the leg,” Drayton said in athe prepared statement. “The two incidents have not been linked so far.
Drayton said that following the shooting, east and west bound traffic was diverted from near the House of Assembly and UP’s Cinemax eastward. Traffic also was diverted near the Road Town Police Station and the A. O. Shirley Grounds westward.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sunday’s shooting came on the heels of one on Feb. 6 when Yan Edwards, 42, was gunned down.
Witnesses have told police that Edwards was on a bar stool having a drink at Moose’s Bar in Paharam Town, when he was shot and fell to the ground. His killing, around 6 p.m. a week ago today, marked the fifth homicide in the East End-Long Look communities in the last six months.