TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands residents will soon be able to pay taxes online, but they must first register ahead of a planned roll out in March.
Residents are being urged to register for the online portal that the Inland Revenue Department has said will improve its database to allow taxpayers greater access and flexibility.
In a statement issued Friday, Inland Revenue Department Commissioner Karen Smith-Aaron said that taxpayers will be able to submit registration forms online, print registration certificates, make queries about accounts, check unfiled tax periods, follow the status of pending requests, and communicate easily with the tax administration through an embedded messaging center.
“Taxpayers are at the heart of the new system,” Smith-Aaron said in the statement. “They are now empowered to view their tax information.”
The department, in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology, is preparing the Standard Integrated Government Tax Administration System – SIGTAS 3.0 to go live in March,
“The Inland Revenue Department is committed to assessing the taxes, licenses and fees due to the Government of the Virgin Islands, while applying the tax laws with fairness and integrity and in an atmosphere of mutual respect,’’ Smith-Aaron said. “The Inland Revenue Department strives to maintain compliance according to local and international standards, while fostering the economic and social well-being of the Virgin Islands.”
In order to facilitate this upgrade, residents are required to register by providing either a valid passport or driver’s license along with their Social Security Card, and an email address to ensure that registration is successful, according to the statement.