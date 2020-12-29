TORTOLA — When Virgin Islands Search and Rescue Executive Creative Director Julie Schneider came up with the idea of Winter Wonderland more than a year ago, she was confident a skating rink on Tortola would be a huge hit — even if residents had never seen snow.
Turns out she was right.
“I’m overwhelmed and happy with the response. Everyone is having a good time,” said Schneider, who saw a similar rink in action in Celebration, Fla., a planned community designed by Disney. “It’s a tough time right now and when people are here, they’re smiling, laughing, having fun and that’s what’s important. This is for the community.”
The event isn’t just as a way to create a bit of fun for the community in a tough year, but is also V.I. Search and Rescue’s only fundraiser of the year. So far, seven companies have already used the venue for private parties, donating $1,000 an hour.
Junior Tourism Minister Sharie DeCastro sponsored a Christmas Eve skate for 175 kids as well.
Because of the COVID pandemic, the rink is being limited to 20 skaters at a time to meet social distance rules on the 60-foot-by-30-foot rink — the same size as a volleyball court.
“It has been very successful and a lot of people are thanking us for doing this, in this hard time” Schneider said. “Participants have ranged [in age] from three to grandparents. The people having the most fun are the adults who go on with their kids. You can tell who’s having more fun because the parents come out with the bigger smile.”
Benito Fortes brought his son Steve, 11, who had roller skated before and said he was surprised how well Steve skated. “It’s different [than] roller skating and he can do it on the rink,” Fortes said.
Steve said it was fun and scary at the same time. “It took me two minutes to learn,” he said. “It’s much different [than] roller skating and I had to learn how to turn, but it’s fun.”
Students from Virgin Gorda’s Robinson O’Neal and Sibonie schools, and Tortola’s Althea Scatliffe, Cedar and Montessori schools have had the opportunity to skate, as sponsored by Speedy’s, Trident and other companies.
“It works well for both of us,” Operations Manager Phil Aspinall told The Daily News. “Because they get sponsored and skate for free in the morning and they get home and it’s ‘Daddy, I want to go again,’ so we double dip. The parents are returning and as Julie said, having so much fun [and] it’s really good to watch.”
Aspinall said that because of all the COVID-19 restrictions, the territory was ready for something like this: ice skating at Christmas. Schneider said they have hired 10 to 12 staff members to run the rink, and for some, it’s their first job and are having excellent experiences. Additionally, 90 students were interviewed and 25 were accepted to get their community service hours.
“They’ve been excellent,” Schneider said. “We couldn’t have done this without them.”
Aspinall said most of the employees and volunteers have learned to skate and have taught kids to skate as well.
“I never skated before and it took me a week to learn,” said Elmore Stoutt High School 10th grader Doian Kettle, who is getting credit towards his community service hours. “I help people on and off the rink, help them put on and take off their skates and I help around the rink sometimes. Kids and parents said it’s a lot of fun and they enjoyed themselves.”
Ixora Wong’s sister arranged for her family and three soccer players from the Islanders championship team to visit the rink, but she didn’t intend to skate. “I wasn’t really dressed how I think I would dress to do it, but my sister insisted,” she said. “Going on the rink, I didn’t think I could even walk or hold on, but by the end of it, I was doing a little skating until I went out with my son and he went too fast and I fell. But the fall wasn’t so bad, so I think I’ll try it again.”
The temporary rink opened at the Pier Park on Nov. 28 and will remain open through Jan. 6.