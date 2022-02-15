TORTOLA — A week after its debut, British Virgin Islands officials report that more than 400 motorists have capitalized on the free City of Road Town Shuttle Service, which is designed to help ease congestion as people park and ride.
“This is awesome. I can leave my vehicle parked and go into town,” Lyn-ann Potter-Williams, who has used the service several times, told The Daily News. “I usually park by Village Cay and now I’m going over to the Pier Park. This is definitely a good idea. Others who have been with me also said it’s a good idea.”
Shuttle driver Alfred Robinson, who has held jobs as a cab driver, described the service as “awesome” during a tour Friday.
“Everything has been positive; the only negative feedback has come from taxi drivers. The tourists and all are waiting for the bus — they’re reading the signs, free shuttle in Road Town,” he said. “When the taxi drivers pull up alongside us and asked if it’s free, they screw up their face and they drive off.”
He said the routes for the park-and-ride are short, but hopes to cover more miles.
“It’s about three miles that we cover — a little too short — as people are not complaining about going to Pasea and upper Riteway and Onemart. They should open up the route a little I feel,” he said.
According to Robinson, the period between early morning to midday are the busiest thus far with students from the Elmore Stoutt High School taking the 8 a.m. to noon shift.
“The afternoons are also busy with people who are knocking off work and going to catch the ferry to Virgin Gorda using the service,” he said.
Irene Adams left work at Pussers on Friday and caught the shuttle heading to the Road Town Police Station and said it’s a “very good service.”
“I did it the first time [during the trial] before it was stopped, it took me to Riteway so I could do my shopping and when I finished, I caught it again to go home,” she said of the 15-minute drive. “But they don’t go to Long Bush, which is my stop.”
The Ministry of Transportation, Works and Utilities commissioned six 15-seat shuttles — four with open tops and two with air conditioning — at a cost of $178,000, for the service. The blue or green and yellow shuttles operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and make 22 stops around Road Town, making it easy for residents to park across from the D. Orlando Smith Hospital and Festival Village Grounds and get a ride to their destination.
“As more persons are reminded that the service has actually resumed, we hope to see more passengers utilizing shuttles. Right now, we are only using the city center route,” Transportation Minister Kye Rymer told The Daily News. “The numbers are encouraging because during the eight months of shuttle service utilizing the taxi operators, we saw an average of 200 passengers daily. But those extended from the roundabout at Port Purcell to Prospect Reef.”
As word gets around, Rymer expects to see number of riders hike up further.
“We saw momentum increase as the week progressed and there’s also been much abuzz throughout the community on the service and the experience. I’m looking to seeing continued increased usage over the next few weeks,” Rymer said.