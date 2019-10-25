British Virgin Islands’ residents and homeowners are being reminded that the improper drainage of wastewater on to public streets, roadways and guts constitutes a violation of the Public Health Act.
Chief Environmental Health Officer Lionel Michael said the division has received numerous complaints and that through monitoring and inspections in the areas of Belle Vue, Fat Hogs Bay, Hodge’s Creek and East End, the department has concluded that the source of the wastewater discharge is primarily from privately owned septic tanks, according to a press release.
Commented