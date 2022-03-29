TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Police Commissioner Mark Collins on Monday announced a two-week gun amnesty program that he described as a “peace treaty of sorts.”
The amnesty program is set to begin April 4-18, according to a statement released Monday by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force.
The amnesty program was first broached by BVI Premier Andrew Fahie earlier this month during a candle light vigil against gun violence. Fahie, during the March 19 event, said at the time that Collins, along with Gov. John Rankin, would announce the amnesty program in a matter of days.
According to the statement Monday, the amnesty program is backed by the BVI government, including the entire House of Assembly.
Under the amnesty, residents will be able to turn in guns and other illegal weapons without fear of being arrested.
“This is a truce, a peace treaty of sorts,” Collins said in a statement. “All my officers know that no one can be arrested or prosecuted if an illegal weapon is surrendered during the amnesty period.”
Collins appealed to residents, noting that “in turn, we are asking that these weapons be handed over to us whether directly or through a trusted person. We want to restore our tranquil way of life, a peaceful co-existence.”
Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a statement that the firearm amnesty will run from April 4 and will conclude on Easter Monday, April 18, to coincide with the end of the Lenten season.
“During this time, persons can turn over prohibited weapons and unlicensed firearms along with other offensive weapons to any police station without fear of prosecution for illegal possession of the weapon,” Drayton said.
According to Drayton, the police department also considers among other illegal weapons in the territory, “daggers, flick knives, gravity knives and knuckle dusters.”
“The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force has confiscated 23 firearms within the last month and a total of 45 total within last four months,” she added. “Still, there are many illegal weapons within the community.”