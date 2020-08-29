TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands officials have announced that nine new COVID-19 cases have been traced back to their source.
Two of the nine individuals are hospitalized with mild symptoms, according to Health Minister Carvin Malone.
The nine cases are part of 27 recorded since Aug. 1. To date, the BVI has had 35 positive coronavirus cases, with one death.
Malone said contract tracers conducted 529 tests in three days, with 520 testing negative and nine testing positive.
“The nine newly identified cases were linked to known clusters on the eastern end of Tortola and in Road Town,” Malone said. “Persons testing positive for COVID-19 have been placed in isolation and their households and other close contacts, placed in quarantine as case findings and testing activities expand.”
Individuals who patronized Ramon’s in Huntums Ghut, The Vault or the Edge in Long Bush, The Avenue in the Mill Mall and all bars in Pariquita Bay and Long Look areas between Aug. 15 and Aug 22 should schedule a free COVID-19 test by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 284-852-7650 or the Public Health Division at 284-468-2274.
Malone also announced 292 tests were conducted on Anegada and all returned negative results.
A travel restriction imposed on Anegada has been lifted after 292 tests all returned negative results, Malone said. At the 2010 census, the island only had 285 residents.
Free walk-in testing on Virgin Gorda for individuals who believe they may have been exposed or at risk began Friday and will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Anglican Church Hall. No appointments are necessary.
Officials will announce further tests for residents of East End and Sea Cows Bay on Tortola.
The Health minister appealed to residents, noting a growing trend of individuals being hostile or dismissive of persons rumored to be associated with known positive cases.
“It is wrong and it must stop,” he said. “This will cause persons to fear coming forward and the end result is not favorable to you, your family or your friends.”