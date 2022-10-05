Market

The Road Town Market Square is being rebuilt following damage sustained during the 2017 hurricane. In addition to 16 kiosks for vendors, a bandstand and public restrooms will be added.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — Citing delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, British Virgin Islands officials said that work on rebuilding 16 stalls at Road Town Market Square that were damaged five years ago could be completed by year’s end.

The finished product will replace the market that was damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017, according to Kye Rymer, Communications and Works minster.