TORTOLA — Citing delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, British Virgin Islands officials said that work on rebuilding 16 stalls at Road Town Market Square that were damaged five years ago could be completed by year’s end.
The finished product will replace the market that was damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017, according to Kye Rymer, Communications and Works minster.
He told The Daily News that when the project is completed, the stalls will range in sizes — 10 feet by 10 feet and 10 feet by 12 feet. The area will also include a public bathroom and a bandstand.
A contract for a nearby bus depot will soon be signed, and a road contract — separating the buildings and existing structures — will also be part of the refurbished project.
“We’re about to construct the remaining nine kiosks, which have to go through the tendering process and ensure we did it correctly, then the project should soon come to completion,” he said, adding that groundbreaking was completed in early 2020, but the pandemic and other factors caused delays.
According to Rymer, the kiosks will be the same as the ones at dockside at Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park.
He said that the vision for the areas is to have live music and cultural activities staged at the bandstand areas. Individuals will be able to display their crafts in the area.
“We’re trying to do things a little differently and this is part of the Road Town improvement and is in line with the planting of palm trees,” he said.
Rymer said that upon completion the project will include green spaces, restrooms and local artifacts.
“Soon, this place will be vibrant with the sounds of music, celebrations and community gatherings, fresh produce, and a variety of food and retail items,” Rymer said.