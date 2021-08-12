TORTOLA — Students across the British Virgin Islands will return to in-person classes beginning Sept. 6, under a split shift with Elmore Stoutt High School, Education Minister Natalio Wheatley announced Tuesday.
Both BVI’s public and private schools will be open and students will be free to return to school campuses and engage in face-to-face instruction for the 2021-2022 academic year, said Wheatley, who also serves as the territory’s deputy premier.
During a live national address Tuesday night, he noted the reduction in COVID cases from more than 1,600 to under 150, helped in the decision to reopen schools for in-person instruction.
“This decision has been made because we recognize that there are some students who will benefit from being in the classroom environment, and we are laser focused on our students’ success,” he said. “We must also keep our children safe. Therefore, these schools are mandated to abide by the well-established protocols successfully implemented in the previous academic year.
Wheatley acknowledged that the decision to return children to schools “will, no doubt, cause some trepidation to some parents or even some teachers. We are sensitive to your concerns.”
He added his office will conduct a survey next week on concerns teachers and parents may have relative to holding in-person classes.
“The findings of the survey will guide and help to determine possible alternatives, such as an online option,” Wheatley said.
In addition to the survey, he said that teachers with underlying health conditions and other physical challenges, and who are experiencing discomfort with the idea of face-to-face instruction should write to their principal who will inform his office.
“Each case he added, will be considered on an individual basis,” he said.
The school year will kick-off with a virtual professional day for educators on Aug. 23 under the theme “Educating all in changing times.”
The remaining schedule is as follows:
• Aug. 24 to 27: Summer institute for educators
• Aug. 30 to Sept. 3: Kindergarten Readiness Assessment will take place
• Sept. 2: Orientation for new and transfer students will have orientation
• Sept. 3: Orientation for returning students
• Sept. 6: Classes resume with all primary school students returning to a full day of in-person instruction from 8:40 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Construction plans
Wheatley also announced plans for the construction of additional school buildings on the Elmore Stoutt High School campus to accommodate senior students presently housed in Pasea Estate, and the growing population of junior high school students. The campus was destroyed in 2017 during Hurricane Irma and only the building that houses seventh through ninth grades have been restored, thus far.
According to Wheatley, while repairs are being completed, all Elmore Stoutt High School students in grades 10 to 12 will attend classes in half-day shifts. The first shift will be from 8 a.m. to noon with the second shift beginning at 12:30 p.m. No other details were provided.
“The decision to have a shift system is to ensure that all students have an opportunity to experience the school environment,” Wheatley said. “My daughter, who was just promoted from seventh grade, never met her classmates and never spent a day on campus. She did her entire seventh grade online. This shift will allow her and all other students to have some time on campus.”
All other secondary schools besides Elmore Stoutt High School will have a full day of classes, Wheatley said.
He also shared updated plans for other schools damaged during Hurricane Irma:
• Designs for the Jost Van Dyke Primary School and Eslyn Henley Richie Learning Center have been completed. A meeting will be held on Jost Van Dyke next week to discuss the plans.
• Conceptual designs for the new junior-level school at Elmore Stoutt High School are complete. The next phase is procurement of a contractor for the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural designs.
• The Isabella Morris Primary School in Carrot Bay has been deemed structurally unsound and will be demolished. Construction for a new junior high school on the site will follow.
• The construction of Bregado Flax Center on Virgin Gorda has been completed. An official opening will be held soon.