The Speaker of the British Virgin Islands House of Assembly denied former Premier Andrew Fahie’s latest request for a leave of absence Tuesday, and said his pending criminal case — and bail conditions that require him to remain in Florida — will no longer excuse him from attending Assembly sessions.

Fahie, 51, was stripped of his positions as premier and finance minister following his arrest on April 28 in Miami, but he is still the elected District One Representative and is required to attend House of Assembly sessions.

