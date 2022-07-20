The Speaker of the British Virgin Islands House of Assembly denied former Premier Andrew Fahie’s latest request for a leave of absence Tuesday, and said his pending criminal case — and bail conditions that require him to remain in Florida — will no longer excuse him from attending Assembly sessions.
Fahie, 51, was stripped of his positions as premier and finance minister following his arrest on April 28 in Miami, but he is still the elected District One Representative and is required to attend House of Assembly sessions.
House of Assembly Speaker Corine George-Massicote explained Tuesday in a video broadcast online by JTV Channel 55 that Fahie provided required notice that he would not attend the House session following his arrest because the terms of his bail do not allow him to return to the BVI while he is awaiting trial.
“I further took note of the fact that at the time of the first notice, the Honorable member’s trial was slated to commence on 18 July 2022, which would have resulted in a natural determination of his eligibility to retain his seat as an elected member,” George-Massicote said. “This appeared to me to be a temporary circumstance, and on this basis, I granted the Honorable member leave from the Fourth Sitting of the Fourth Session of the Fourth House of Assembly of the Virgin Islands.”
Fahie’s attorney requested the trial be delayed, and a judge recently continued the date to Jan. 17.
Fahie subsequently provided notice that he will be absent from the Fifth and Sixth Sittings,” George-Massicote said, “and has provided the same reason for his inability to attend those Sittings. While the Honorable Member has not disclosed the time frame for his return, I must note a request made on his behalf to have his trial traversed to January 2023.”
If a member was in the BVI under the same circumstances, leave wouldn’t be an issue because they could attend the House without restriction.
“However, this is not the case, and the significance of traversing the trial is the reality of the Honorable Member’s inability to fulfill his duties as a member of this House over the next five to six months,” George-Massicote said. “This, in my view, is not in the public’s interest.”
George-Massicote said that as speaker she is held to the Standing Orders of the House, “but I also have the power to regulate the conduct of business in all matters not provided for in the Standing Orders as per Standing Order 6-1, and this includes attendance.”
“As such, I am minded not to grant leave to the Honorable member for this sitting or any subsequent sitting for such time as the circumstances of his non-attendance remain the same,” she said.
George-Massicote recommended that Standing Order 84 be amended to clarify the conditions under which members can be granted leave by the Speaker, “but until then, I remain guided by the standing orders as they are.”
Fahie was charged alongside BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her son Kadeem Maynard, 31, with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering.
While the Maynards both remain jailed without bond, Fahie’s attorney Theresa Van Vliet successfully argued that Fahie should be freed from jail while he awaits trial.
He was released from federal custody on June 13 after posting a combined $1 million in personal surety and corporate surety bonds, and agreed to live with his daughters in Florida under house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in which investigators recorded them discussing a scheme to help shuttle huge shipments of cocaine through BVI ports undetected by law enforcement.
The drug conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while each of the money laundering charges carries a maximum 20-year sentence, according to the indictment.
According to a report by the BVI Beacon, Premier Natalio Wheatley said during a press conference in June that Fahie is still receiving his government salary, and “until he’s no longer the First District representative, he will continue to be paid.”
The British newspaper, The Telegraph, reported the day after Fahie’s arrest that, “Local reports suggest Mr. Fahie receives almost $150,000 in compensation from the UK as the island’s premier.”
