A British Virgin Islands youth leader has made history after delivering a statement on climate change at the Youth Parliament in the United Kingdom House of Commons on behalf of the territory.
Charity Rymer, 18, is currently attending 6th form in the United Kingdom. On Nov. 4, she delivered a powerful statement to the Parliament on behalf of the British Virgin Islands at the House of Commons at Westminster Palace in London, according to a released statement from the office of BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley.
The U.K.’s Youth Parliament is a program designed to allow young people to express themselves on issues that are important to them, and enables them to participate in the democratic process and engage with decision makers.
Rymer’s topic centered around climate change, the effects of which altered the course of her life just a few years ago, she said.
“Mr. Speaker, the summer of 2017 was a summer that changed the life of every young person in the Virgin Islands, myself included,” Rymer told Parliament. “What should have been a fun-filled holiday turned into a life-threatening experience. Within the space of six weeks, we experienced severe flooding due to heavy rainfall and widespread destruction from two Category 5 hurricanes: Irma and Maria.”
In her statement, Rymer told the Parliament that climate change is a risk to BVI’s youth. Due to climate change, hurricane seasons are more frightening than ever.
Rymer also spoke of the physical repercussions of the storms, such as flooding and evacuations, and the health health repercussions.
“Mr. Speaker, territories like the British Virgin Islands whose carbon footprint is almost non-existent, are the ones that suffer the most from the environmental challenges the world now faces. In fact, for six months of the year from June to November, the concern of an active hurricane season is always daunting. The reminder of the terror and destruction that the floods and hurricanes brought has resulted in a growing mental health challenge amongst the population, including young people,” said Rymer. “For many months after I was evacuated, I could not imagine what it must have been like for those I left behind — no school, many with no roof over their heads, and sadly no hope. Life as they knew it was changed forever.”
Rymer also reflected on the work that her generation would need to do to counteract climate change. However, she ended her statement with words of hope.
“The future and sustainability of our islands rests with us, to mitigate against the effects of climate change. The youth will have a heavy, costly burden to bear. Our inheritance is an ever-increasing bill to rebuild our territory with each natural disaster that pays us an unwelcome visit. Climate change sweeps across all areas of the lives of Virgin Islands youth — our education, our food security, our paths to employment and entrepreneurship, our mental and physical health. But even though the future is uncertain, I am still hopeful, as even though we are small, we are mighty,” she said in conclusion.
According to the statement, Speaker in the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle invited young persons from across the Overseas Territories to attend a special segment of the U.K. Youth Parliament sitting earlier this month.
It was the first time since 2019 that the U.K. Youth Parliament met in the Commons chamber due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Speaker chaired a portion of the session and then young people from British Overseas Territories were given the opportunity speak about “the most important issue affecting young people from my territory today.”
Young Virgin Islanders living in the U.K. were invited to submit applications to the BVI London Office to be considered for the unique opportunity, according to the statement. It noted that Rymer “made history when she sat on the benches in the House of Commons as the first Virgin Islander ever to speak in the U.K. House of Commons.”
Hoyle, in inviting students to address Parliament, noted that “for too long I have felt the British Overseas Territories have been overlooked, yet so many of the decisions we make here in the U.K. have a huge impact on their futures,” he said, adding “I am sure we will learn so much from their contributions.”
Rymer is the daughter of Siobhan Flax and Claudius Rymer of the BVI.