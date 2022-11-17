BVI2

The BVI’s Charity Rymer addresses the House of Commons in London on Nov. 4.

A British Virgin Islands youth leader has made history after delivering a statement on climate change at the Youth Parliament in the United Kingdom House of Commons on behalf of the territory.

Charity Rymer, 18, is currently attending 6th form in the United Kingdom. On Nov. 4, she delivered a powerful statement to the Parliament on behalf of the British Virgin Islands at the House of Commons at Westminster Palace in London, according to a released statement from the office of BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley.