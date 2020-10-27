On Monday morning, parents were again dropping their children off at Joyce Samuel Primary School in Belle Vue, Tortola. Unlike normal years, however, each child had a designated time slot. Those arriving too early, had to wait.
Before entering the compound, Assistant Principal Tonya Bertie checked the temperature of each student — some wearing face shields and masks, and some in masks only — before they proceeded to a sanitization station and then to their classrooms.
“We start accepting students about 8:45 a.m. and we staggered each class every five minutes so that we don’t have a bottleneck at the gate, while making concession for families with multiple children,” Principal Orlandette Crabbe said.
Teachers checked in only a few minutes earlier at 8:30 a.m.
“That poses a little challenge, because a lot of parents are having some trouble adjusting ... we’re accustomed to having children here from 8 a.m. ”
Crabbe said the school has an enrollment of 130 students, but only 54 students — 24 marginalized and 30 others between Kindergarten and Grade 2 — are being accommodated through Nov 9. Half of the school will attend classes on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Wednesday and Thursday. Classes are also being simultaneously taught online for the remaining students at home and everyone will have online instructions on Fridays.
Students online will see the same lessons as those in class.
“It’s not ideal, but it’s the best that we can do,” she said.
In addition to arriving later, students are also getting out of class earlier.
“Because of supervision reasons, the teachers have to eat lunch with the children, so their lunch hour has been taken out of the day, making it necessary for us to give it back to them at the end of the day.”
During last week’s midterm break, educators got a better sense of how children had been doing online. She said they realized that many students were not turning in assignments or were logging on, but not attending classes or participating.
“We decided to bring them in,” Crabbe said. “We have about five more weeks of instruction in this term and we needed to try to bridge those gaps that were created in the first half of the term.”
COVID prevention
The school is taking steps to guard against the spread of the COVID virus, Crabbe said. For example, parents are not allowed on campus in order to maintain a sterilized environment, breaks are staggered and have been shortened and are completely supervised. There are two different play areas being used at a time and before returning to class, students are taken to the bathroom and sanitized. While the students are out of the classroom, the custodian are inside sanitizing.
Crabbe said the school has received a donation of shielded classroom furnishings, so children don’t have to wear masks while in their classrooms. This, she said, is something to make it feel a bit more normal for the children.
Educators did a lot of corresponding with parents over the weekend and they’re developing a jingle so students will remember the protocols. It will be sent to parents so they will know what their children will be accountable for to make the transition as easy as possible.
“We are appealing to employers to show a little grace with your employees because this does pose a problem for drop-offs,” Crabbe said.
“Everybody has to make adjustments and I think it’s only fair that they work with us. We’re trying our best and doing as best as we can.”
Private schools, preschools and colleges open for in-school instruction in January. Grades 3 through 6 and Grades 10-12 will begin on Nov. 9. Grades 7-9 will start on Jan. 4.