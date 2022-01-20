TORTOLA — Students across the British Virgin Islands will return to in-person classes as early as Monday.
The two-phase plan was announced Wednesday by officials during a virtual meeting initially called to present plans for the redevelopment of Elmore Stoutt High School on Tortola.
Repairs to the school, which was severely damaged during the 2017 hurricanes, are expected to be completed by August.
With COVID cases increasing late last month, officials announced that students would begin the 13-week Lent Term online.
Education Minister Natalio Wheatley, who also serves as deputy premier, said students with special needs will begin attending classes on Monday. Regular students will start the following week on Jan. 31.
“It’s important that we all understand that safety is our No. 1 concern,” Wheatley said. “We thank the parents, students who have been working hard to ensure that we have been able to provide education to our young people, albeit through the online methods.”
Wheatley said that he has noticed parents trying their best to supervise their children in virtual learning and he appreciates their efforts. He also expressed appreciation to employers who have accommodated employees with school-aged children.
“We understand the difficulties online schooling presents and that’s why we’re working hard to ensure that we are able to bring back the children for face-to-face learning, but to do it in a safe and responsible way,” he said. “Our cases are going down, but we have to ensure that we take actions that do not lead to an increase spread of COVID-19. We cannot take for granted we have administrators and teachers — perhaps some students — with pre-existing conditions, who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Thank you for all of us working together in harmony, to ensure that we can have a safe return to physical school.”
Chief Education Officer Connie George said a decision was made to distribute self-testing kits, and that they will be available on school campuses Monday.
She said training for individuals assisting with the kits will be scheduled by week’s end by the Ministry of Health.
“These testing kits I understand, will be used by the students and possibly to do it by themselves after some training, but in the initial stages, we are going to be assisting them on the campuses,” she said. “A letter will be sent to all parents in our public schools and this will follow suit for the private schools. At the same time, there will be a form for you to sign giving consent that the testing will take place with your child.”
George said all the preexisting COVID protocols will be applicable. She further advised parents that if children have any symptom of cold or fever, that the child should be kept home and this should reported to the school.
“We do not want them coming to the campus if they are showing signs of cold or fever — even if it’s not COVID — because this could be easily spread throughout the campus,” she said. “We want you to be very vigilant with that.”