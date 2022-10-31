TORTOLA — Wearing masks, the last enduring symbol of the pandemic, is coming to an end in British Virgin Islands government offices.
According to a statement by Deputy Governor David D. Archer Jr. the Mask Policy for Public Officers and Offices will be discontinued effective Tuesday.
He said, however, that it will be the individual choice of public officers and clients to wear masks in public offices if they deem it necessary for their safety and peace of mind.
Archer said the policy had been extended for three to six months following a June 13 statement by Health and Social Development Minister Marlon Penn, on adjusting public health measures now that COVID-19 was endemic. Thereafter, a flyer was circulated stating that the Cabinet had removed the legal requirement to wear face masks or coverings in public places effective June 15. Archer said
The policy for public officers extended mask wearing for “3 to 6 months” and the decision was made considering the high interaction with the public, especially front line support, receptionists and other officers who give direct and regular service to external clients, according to Archer.
“Discussions regarding developing and instituting a mask policy for public officers and offices in the absence of a legal mandate were conducted with senior leaders of the Public Service, noting public and private organizations were still allowed to set their own policies on face coverings,” he said.
All COVID-related entry requirements for travelers to the BVI were discontinued earlier in the year.