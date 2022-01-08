Citing a spike in COVID cases, British Virgin Islands Health Services Authority has announced it will hold mass vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital’s lobby.
“The effort is aimed at presenting an option for persons who are unable to make the weekday appointments,” said the Tortola hospital’s acting chief executive officer Dr. June Samuel in a released statement.
Samuel urges residents to take advantage of the various vaccination locations and schedules.
“Full vaccination decreases your risk of being seriously ill as well as of death especially where there are co-occurring illnesses,” she said. “By getting vaccinated you protect yourself, your loved ones and our community. This drive is to provide you with the opportunity to easily access the vaccines.”
Residents should bring their vaccine cards and official identification.
Samuel said vaccinations will continue weekdays at registered private agencies as well as at the Catholic Church Center in Road Town and health clinics on Anegada, Virgin Gorda and Jost van Dyke.