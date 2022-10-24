BVI Friendship

Moveine Fahie and her Donkey “Jack” performing for USVI and BVI delegations during Saturday’s 50th Anniversary BVI, USVI Friendship Day.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA—A jubilee of music, dancing, cultural skits and, course, food and drink helped wind down the 50th anniversary of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands Friendship Day.

The celebration, under the theme “A Resilient Bond of Friendship,” was held at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park with BVI Gov. John Rankin, Premier Natalio Wheatley and U.S. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in attendance.