TORTOLA—A jubilee of music, dancing, cultural skits and, course, food and drink helped wind down the 50th anniversary of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands Friendship Day.
The celebration, under the theme “A Resilient Bond of Friendship,” was held at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park with BVI Gov. John Rankin, Premier Natalio Wheatley and U.S. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in attendance.
The cultural skit depicted how BVI residents would venture to St. Thomas, USVI to better their lives during an allotted 29 days to work, highlighting in a comical sketch how some returned while others “overstayed” and sent home by U.S. Immigration officials.
Wheatley, who grew up in Estate Thomas on St. Thomas and graduated from E. Benjamin Oliver School prior to returning to the BVI, said the celebration was not only important to the people on both territories, but it was of personal significance.
He noted that his grandfather Willard Wheatley, a former premier although the title was chief minister at the time, presided over the first ceremony in 1972, welcoming their USVI friends.
“To be here 50 years later, truly demonstrates the resilience of our bond. Through hurricanes and a pandemic. Political turmoil and other challenges, we remain united as one people despite the waters which divides us,” the Premier said, recounting his own connections between both territories.
He became the fourth premier following the arrest in Miami of disgraced Premier Andrew Fahie on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges.
“We’re quite literally one people. Despite our oneness, some try to force us to fight, but we must remain focused on our friendship…we never forget the beauty of our bond,” Wheatley said of the two territories.
Wheatley also recalled the trade between the British Virgin Islands and then Danish West Indies that helped the territory to survive its colonial impoverishment, noting that it was the sloops filled with cattle, ground provisions and rum during the prohibition, that helped the survival.
He said residents must never forget the support they received after the hurricanes from Bryan, or how he stood behind the BVI when the Constitution was threatened.
“I agree with the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, that together we’re stronger,” he said of Bryan.
Wheatley added that the two islands have only begun to scratch the surface of the potential of the union and said officials must resist the temptation of being blinded by their own individual interests, and must be guided by the boundless potentialities of their mutual cooperation.
“We must continue our cooperation on law enforcement, maritime travel and other areas,” Wheatley said. “The possibilities of this union are only limited by our imagination.”
Rankin, during remarks, said that both territories face common challenges from the illicit drug trade and illegal migration l. and those who seek to profit from human trafficking.
“No country, not the United Kingdom, not the United States, not the BVI, not the USVI can solve these challenges alone,” Rankin said. “Rather, we need a cooperative approach working together, and as Governor of the Virgin Islands, Governor Bryan, I pledge myself in developing an ever closer relationship between our territories, our law enforcement agencies, helping to overcome those challenges.”
Bryan also referenced the challenges ahead and said things are going to get harder.
“The world is changing in so many different ways and we as Caribbean people are doing the right thing by having those territorial conversations,” he said, noting that during COVID they couldn’t rely on anyone else but each other.
He added We have to make sure that things don’t change.”
That’s the beginning of things to come. Whether it’s agriculture, whether it’s making sure agreements we have when it comes to disasters, working on our tourism relationships, it’s about ensuring that we connect the internet from the USVI to the BVI, to make sure that all of us are on the online system. These are the types of economic interests that multiply. That is our challenge,” Bryan said.