TORTOLA — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and his delegation are scheduled to be on Tortola on Saturday to participate in 50th anniversary celebrations of British Virgin Islands-United States Virgin Islands Friendship Day.
The ceremony kicks off at 10 a.m Saturday at the Romney Tortola Pier Park. Today, however, is the final day for individuals on the sister islands to register with respective District Officers — between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. — to participate in the celebration, and to be accommodated with ferry transportation.
The first Friendship Day celebration was held on Tortola on Oct. 21, 1972, following the issuance of a proclamation by then Acting Gov. Norman Derek Matthews.
This year’s BVI-USVI Friendship Day is being hosted by Premier Natalio Wheatley under the theme, “Our Golden Jubilee: A Resilient Bond of Friendship. He, along with Gov. John Rankin and other BVI officials, will welcome Bryan and his delegation from the USVI. Carolyn Stout-Igwe, the Premier’s Office permanent secretary, said the celebration follows last month’s Ninth Meeting of the Inter-Virgin Islands Council, where Wheatley and his delegation were hosted by Bryan at Government House on St. Thomas.
“Premier Wheatley wanted to ensure that this year’s celebration happened as 50 years is a significant milestone and cannot go unnoticed,” Stoutt-Igwe said in a statement. “This is an exciting time in the relationship of both territories. The day promises to be a memorable one.”
The celebration will showcase various aspects of Virgin Islands culture including food, drinks, music, poetry, demonstrations of cultural activities and displays. The public is invited to attend the ceremony dressed in territorial wear.
Residents on Anegada, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke are to contact the following to register:
• Anegada — Shirley Vanterpool at 284-368-9712.
• Virgin Girda — Monel Nickie at 284-341-8686
• Jost Van Dyke — Carmen Blyden at 284-468-9013.
The last Friendship Day was celebrated in 2019 on St. Thomas. The objective of the celebration is to reflect on the shared bond, history and culture of Virgin Islanders from both territories.