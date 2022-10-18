TORTOLA — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and his delegation are scheduled to be on Tortola on Saturday to participate in 50th anniversary celebrations of British Virgin Islands-United States Virgin Islands Friendship Day.

The ceremony kicks off at 10 a.m Saturday at the Romney Tortola Pier Park. Today, however, is the final day for individuals on the sister islands to register with respective District Officers — between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. — to participate in the celebration, and to be accommodated with ferry transportation.