BVI, USVI vaccination bubble initiative kicks off with 35 youths

Last week, 59 mostly unvaccinated passengers from Tortola stepped off a ferry on St. John. When they returned to the British Virgin Islands, they had all received their first jabs at a pop-up vaccination site run by the U.S. Virgin Islands government.
And, when the V.I. Health Department opens up its pop-up clinic on St. John today, another boatload of British Virgin Islanders is expected to be waiting to get vaccinated.
“We vaccinated anyone that showed up to our pop-up site and that included British Virgin Islanders,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Health Department Director of Public Relations Jahnesta Ritter.
But it’s not exactly a don’t-ask-don’t-tell policy: The boats are arriving at the invitation of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., working in cooperation with BVI officials.
The process began after Bryan offered to help the BVI in any way he could. But, while less than a mile in distance, he couldn’t send vaccine doses across the Sir Francis Drake Channel which serves as the international border between St. John and Tortola. However, if BVI residents could get to the USVI, arrangements could be made. Bryan’s offer was made during last month as infections spiked to 1,604 active cases, and the British Virgin Islands saw 36 of the 37 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
BVI Health Minister Carvin Malone said that the trips, run under the formal title the BVI-USVI Vaccination Bubble Initiative, are part of the continued efforts to boost vaccination uptake among young people and persons who cannot take the AstraZeneca vaccine — the only one available in the BVI. By traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, these individuals now have access to the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
We “wanted to start with the children because the more children we have vaccinated, the better it is for us to strategically work towards reopening schools,” said BVI Premier Andrew Fahie.
“Our pilot trip set sail on Aug. 3 with a total of 59 persons, 35 of whom were children who were accompanied by their parent or guardian,” Malone said. “I was so pleased to see the willingness of parents to ensure the safety of their children from this disease. I want to encourage as many persons with an interest to still do so.”
According to Malone, the program is limited — “a small window of opportunity.”
The BVI government, Malone said, made several amendments to COVID-19 rules to facilitate the process and to encourage participation. Priority for seats on the ferry are being given to 12- to 17-year-olds and the adults accompanying them. If a parents or guardian is unable to accompany the child, a notarized letter by the parent allowing the person to accompany the child must be presented. In addition to having a valid passport and meeting immigration requirements to enter the United States, official birth certificates must be presented at the time of vaccination to the USVI Health Department of Health for each child.
Individuals, Malone said, must be able to fund all costs associated with the trips. The BVI Health Services Authority has lowered the cost of the rapid test to $30 to facilitate the process, Malone said.
Under the agreed protocols between BVI and USVI authorities, bubble participants are exempt from quarantine requirements, requirements to register on the entry portal and from payment of associated fees, including fees to exit the British Virgin Islands.
The process
After registering, participants will be given a date and time to check in at the West End Ferry Dock on Tortola, where they will be given a rapid antigen test before departure for St. John. Upon arrival in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the vessel will be inspected by Customs and Boarder Protection personnel and passengers will be allowed to exit the ferry and go through the terminal, but not allowed to leave the secured zone. Passengers will then proceed to the vaccination site.
When finished, the vaccinated passenger will return to the ferry to wait until the last vaccinated passenger returns and all passengers will return to West End, Tortola, together.
To reserve a seat
Individuals interested in participating in the vaccination bubble, can do so by completing a form available on the BVI government’s website, and emailing it along with supporting documentation to ministryofhealth@gov.vg, or by calling 284-852-7525 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During the call, a series of questions will be asked to validate eligibility, Malone said.
“We want to know your contact information, immigration status, vaccination preference, vaccination history if any, your reason for participating, your medical history and if you have previously tested positive for COVID-19 among other information,” Malone explained.
Statistics
As of Friday, Malone said there are 12,187 fully vaccinated individuals in the British Virgin Islands and 4,403 partially vaccinated individuals which when completed will put the BVI at a 55% margin — still short of the 75% required for herd immunity. Total active cases have dropped to 152 and the BVI has recorded 2,532 cases and 37 deaths since the pandemic began.
The British Virgin Islands remains under a 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for the next two weeks.