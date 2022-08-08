TORTOLA — Eligible British Virgin Islands voters are being urged to register by September 5 in order to be included on the 2022 preliminary voters’ list for the next general elections. Elections are Constitutionally by May 2023.
Supervisor of Elections, Scherrie Griffin in a statement on Friday, said a that voter registration is ongoing and a person must be a Belonger as per section (2) of the Virgin Islands Constitution Order 2007, 18 years of age or older, and domiciled and resident in the Virgin Islands, or domiciled in the Virgin Islands and resident in the United States Virgin Islands to be qualified to register.
Griffin said documents to be presented when registering include a Virgin Islands Passport with embossed seal, Belonger’s Card or a Belonger’s Certificate. A Naturalization Certificate can also be used, providing the certificate is dated before June 15, 2007.
Further, section 17(1) of the Elections (Amendment) Act No. 14 of 2011 states that:
“A registered voter who is ordinarily resident in the territory and who moves his place of residence from within one local electoral district or polling division to another, may have his name transferred to the list of voters for the local electoral district or polling division to which he has moved, if he applies on Form No. 9 and establishes, to the satisfaction of the Supervisor of Elections, proof of residence within the local electoral district or polling division to which he/she has moved.”
Persons who have moved their place of residence and wish to transfer are encouraged to apply for a transfer.
Griffin added that documents to support a transfer can be in the form of cable, water, electricity or telephone bills, a rent receipt, lease agreement or a notarized document stating the new address.
Registration and Transfer forms are available at the Office of the Supervisor of Elections, Road Town Post Office, the District Offices on Anegada and Virgin Gorda and the Government Office on Jost Van Dyke. Additionally, these forms are accessible online at bvi.gov.vg/departments/office-supervisor-elections under the services tab.
Appointments for in-person services can be made by contacting the Public Service Customer Service Care Centre via telephone at 284-468-3701 or can be booked online at https://bvips.org.
Persons needing further information, are advised to contact the Office of the Supervisor of Elections at 284-468-4380between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The office is located at Creque’s Building, #216 Upper Main Street, Road Town, Tortola.