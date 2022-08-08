TORTOLA — Eligible British Virgin Islands voters are being urged to register by September 5 in order to be included on the 2022 preliminary voters’ list for the next general elections. Elections are Constitutionally by May 2023.

Supervisor of Elections, Scherrie Griffin in a statement on Friday, said a that voter registration is ongoing and a person must be a Belonger as per section (2) of the Virgin Islands Constitution Order 2007, 18 years of age or older, and domiciled and resident in the Virgin Islands, or domiciled in the Virgin Islands and resident in the United States Virgin Islands to be qualified to register.