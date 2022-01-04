BVI welcomes first baby of 2022
Physicians at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital in the British Virgin Islands welcomed the first baby of the new year, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
According to a statement released Sunday from the BVI Health Services, James Zolfi was born at 10:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day. He is the son of Maria Sirozhenko and Ahmad Zolfi.
Health Services released photos of the baby being showed off by members of its staff. James’ mother received a gift noting the significance of the day.
“As part of the BVI Health Services Authority’s long-standing tradition, James’ mother was presented with a welcome/birthday gift,” the release stated.