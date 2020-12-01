BVI welcomes first international tourists in eight months

TORTOLA — With the borders reopening Tuesday following an eight-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Virgin Islands began welcoming international tourists Tuesday.
Around 10:30 a.m., the first flight arrived at Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport. The Island Birds flight was followed by flights by Silver Airlines, Cape Air and a second Island Birds flight, all from Puerto Rico, over the next two hours.
Among the tourists were also returning residents.
As tourists with their face masks exited the airport around 11:40 a.m., The Daily News observed airport staff and BVI Tourist Board personnel assisting passengers who first paid a $175 fee for testing and a tracking bracelet and then went to their approved transportation for transfer to a testing site. Only after testing were passengers allowed to continue on to their accommodations on Tortola and Virgin Gorda.
BVI Airport Authority Acting Director Clive Smith did not respond to The Daily News’ calls or messages seeking comments on how the reopening went.
“On the first flight in, full of happy tourists,” reported BVI resident Nellie Morgan on the BVI Abroad social media page Tuesday afternoon.
“Smiling check in staff, early flight and happy smiling staff at the end to welcome us through,” Morgan reported with an image of Nanny Cay taken from the air as she returned from Colorado.
“The people on my flight all said they had no issue with the portal and got their approvals through easily. Process on this end took about half an hour or so, then taxis to testing and quarantine, but all running fantastically smooth and everyone being amazingly polite and welcoming. We’re all pretty quick to moan when things go wrong and I’d say, this is a great job BVIAA.”
Morgan told The Daily News that she had been out the territory for six weeks. She was set to return two weeks ago, but realizing she would only be coming out of quarantine this week, she delayed her return.
“Everyone was welcoming and it was exactly the first experience you’d want people to have when they arrive,” said Morgan who was happy to be back in the tropics.
“The immigration officers were polite, courteous and smiling and they were dealing with their new computer system which they were getting used to. Customs officials were kind and polite, there were lots of people there to welcome and ensure the process went as smoothly as possible, so I thought it worked very, very well.”
Morgan said their flight landed around 11:15 a.m. after an early departure from San Juan. She departed the airport about noon for testing and was home by 1:10 p.m.
“I spoke to a few tourists who were excited to be coming in and looking forward to it,” she said. “Some were here to pick up a boat, a few were going sailing and quarantining on their boat and they seemed all happy about it. I asked one lady if she had any delays in the BVI portal and she said it was very straight forward.”
Seaports
Seaports were scheduled to reopen Tuesday, starting with the Road Town Ferry Terminal. Advance online registration at bvigateway.bviaa.com and a negative COVID-19 test are mandatory for all visitors and resident. A COVID 19-test will also be performed at the port of entry and travelers will face a four-day quarantine before a third COVID-19 test.
For now, daytrips to or from St. Thomas aren’t possible because of the quarantine protocol.