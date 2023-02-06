TORTOLA — A 37-year old British Virgin Islands woman was arrested and charged in connection with human trafficking, according to a statement released Saturday by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force.
Press Officer Diane Drayton said investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday as part of an ongoing major investigation into human trafficking in the territory.
“As a result, three persons were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking. One female, Genette Colastin, 37, from Pockwood Pond, was subsequently charged on Friday, with various human trafficking offences,” Drayton said in the statement. “The other two persons were released pending further investigation.”
Drayton did not specify what led police to charging Colastin with human trafficking charges.
According to the statement, however, four people believed to be victims of human trafficking from another island were rescued and are now in custody of the Immigration Department. Her statement also did not say from where or from whom the victims were rescued.
Chief Immigration Officer Ian Penn deferred questions to BVI police.
“That was purely a police operation, you will have to get the info from them,” Penn said when asked about the island the individuals were trafficked from.
Drayton, reached for follow up questions, said she would find out whether she could release further information.
Later, she responded via text: “Sorry. The SIO is not willing to release that information at this time,” she said in reference to the senior investigating officer in the case.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins, who was quoted in the statement, noted that the investigation is “complex and far-reaching.”
“Human trafficking also known as modern day slavery is a problem all over the world,” Collins said in the prepared statement. He urged residents to contact police anonymously if they suspect human trafficking.
“If you have any suspicion of human trafficking, I urge you to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 284-800-8477,” he said.