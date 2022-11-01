TORTOLA — Former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie will lose his First District seat in the House of Assembly at the end of the session that begins today, but that seat will go unfilled until the general election scheduled for early next year.
That’s due to a bit of technicality on the number of sittings an individual can miss and when the current House of Assembly session starts and ends.
During a press briefing on Friday, Premier Natalio Wheatley said that the first sitting of the House of Assembly began March 12, 2019, but is not scheduled to end prior to Nov. 12.
He also explained that “it’s more than three consecutive sittings, which would be four at minimum,” that a member can miss.
“We’ll be starting the fourth sitting on Tuesday and at the conclusion of that sitting, the seat would be vacated — of course unless the member shows up which is unlikely, or whether the Speaker excuses (him) but we already know what the Speaker’s position is on that,” Wheatley said, adding the Nov. 12 is key.
“To have a by-election, that sitting has to finish before Nov. 12. It’s unlikely that the sitting will finish before the 12th,” he said.
Fahie, 52, who has been in politics for 23 years, holds the First District seat in the Assembly, but has been absent since his April 28 arrest in Miami on charges of conspiring to launder money and import cocaine into the United States. He was arrested along with BVI Ports Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard. Her son, Kadeem Maynard, 31, was arrested the same day on St. Thomas. Both are jailed pending trial, but Fahie is on house arrest after posting a total of $1 million in bail bond.
Wheatley also corrected information he shared on Fahie’s seat and the pending vacancy when the House of Assembly last met. Prior to that sitting, Wheatley said at a press conference that if one missed three consecutive sittings, the seat would be vacated. On Friday he said the information wasn’t “completely accurate.”
The Nov. 12 date is significant because the House of Assembly must dissolve within four years of the date when it first met after a general election unless it has been dissolved sooner. The first House of Assembly session was held on March 12, 2019, and that session will end less than four months after the prescribed time frame.
According to Wheatley, on his advice, Gov. John Rankin will dissolve the House of Assembly and BVI elections must be held by May 2023.
“Under the amended Elections Act, if the House dissolves within four months of when the seat becomes vacant, then you don’t have to go to a by-election, we’ll just have a general election in May,” Wheatley explained. “It’s unlikely that we’ll finish before Nov. 12, because we have some heavy bills on the Order Paper [agenda] and a lot that we want to get accomplished before we have budget day. Budget Day is when we give the budget speech.”
Following Wheatley’s remarks on the territory’s budget, there will be Standing Finance Committee sessions where all government departments and statutory boards will present and defend their respective budgets.
He added that immediately following the sessions legislators will return to the House of Assembly for the budget debate so that it is ready for Jan. 1, 2023.