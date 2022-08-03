TORTOLA — Education Minister Sharie de Castro, citing the structural unsafety, announced that the Althea Scatliffe Primary School will remain closed for the fall semester and that students will be housed in other schools across the territory.
The school, the largest primary school in the territory with approximately 375 students and 40 staff members, was closed June 17 following a report that deemed the building’s structure unsafe for occupancy.
In a statement issued on Friday, Education Minister Sharie de Castro said the first option and main goal was to find a space large enough to house students and staff. Officials also wanted to find a space for the Eslyn Henley Richez Learning Centre that houses 15 special needs students and six employees.The second option was to find space at other schools where students and staff could be divided.
De Castro said that after considering all options, a decision was made to house students in different schools territorywide. Classes resume Sept. 5.
The breakdown, by grades, is as follows:
- Fifth and sixth grades
- — Enis Adams Primary School in Meyers Estate. Younger siblings of those students will also be accommodated at the primary school.
- Third and fourth grades
— Francis Lettsome Primary School in Greenland. Where space is avail
- able, students residing in outlying communities may be accommodated at the school nearest them.
- Second grade
- — Arrangements are being made to accommodate 24 to 30 second-graders at Enid Scatliffe Pre-Primary School, which is adjacent to Althea Scattliffe. Other second-graders will be disbursed to schools based on their place of residence.
The statement also noted that the Ministry of Education will cover the cost of transportation, from a central location in town, for students who will need ta ride to get to the school they were transferred to. The Ministry will update residents on the process soon.
Students from the Althea Scatliffe Primary will also have the option of remaining in their school’s uniform or wearing the uniform of the school in which they are being accommodated.
“We are working assiduously to ensure that the Enis Adams Primary School and Francis Lettsome Primary Schools are ready to accommodate the temporary changes to facilitate the increase in numbers at the respective learning institutions,” de Castro said in the statement. “In the meantime, a further assessment is being done on the Althea Scatliffe Primary School building to determine whether the school will be rebuilt or remodeled. We will provide more information following the assessment.”
DeCastro said her department apologizes for any inconvenience caused and will announce updates as available.
“I wish to reiterate that the safety of our staff and students of the Althea Scatliffe Primary School is a priority,” she said.