TORTOLA — Some 50 vendors are expected to line up along Shoreway Drive starting tonight, giving residents a chance to start gift-buying early during Christmas in the City.
The two-day event starts at 6 tonight, and will end at midnight on Saturday.
City Manager Janice Brathwaite-Edwards, a member of the Small Business Association, which is sponsoring the event, told The Daily News the agency has a “nice program” in store. Today happens to be World Disabilities Day, and a local group, which will entertain, is being incorporated into the event around 11:30 a.m.
Individuals, in between shopping, will be able to enjoy other performances including one by Little Bell Ringers. A tent will be set up for senior residents to view the performances comfortably, she said.
Among the vendors will be arts and craft makers with one making key rings from images — on the spot. Others will sell jewelry made from sterling silver, homemade soaps, perfumes, video entertainment games and local arts and crafts. There will also be a number of food vendors.
Saturday’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. Caribbean Insurers Ltd., which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, will host its judging competition of Christmas cakes from around the world. There will also be an essay competition for primary-level students on an old time BVI Christmas. The winning essay will be featured during Saturday night’s children activities. Saturday night will also feature a performance by the Shooting Stars Steel Orchestra and the Cedar School Steel Band.
Bouncy houses will be erected at the Hertz Rentals parking lot for children who would rather play than tag along while the adults shop.
“I know parents are going to come. They can leave their kids in a safe place and they can go spend some money,” Brathwaite-Edwards said.
Christmas in the City, which was held last year with many wearing masks, will be a full-fledged event.
“It should be a different kind of atmosphere this year,” she said.
Brathwaite-Edwards said that the Road Town traffic turnaround in 2020 changed which street could be utilized for the event.
“Based on the traffic situation in Road Town, Shoreway Drive is the easiest road to block at this particular time with traffic the way it is. When we’re looking at doing Christmas in the City, we have to look at how traffic orchestrates to ensure that we don’t interfere with any of the traffic issues that would happen within the confines of the city,” she said.