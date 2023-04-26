BVI observers

International Election Observers wrapped up their mission to the BVI, where they observed Advanced Polling Day and the general elections. From left to right, Shellya Rogers-Webster, Anguilla, Anne Marlborough, Ireland, Randy Howell Turks and Caicos Islands, Vasil Vashchanka, Sweden, Fleur ten Hacken, The Netherlands, Fatoumatta Njai, The Gambia, Matthew Hamilton, USA and Samantha Sacramento, Gibraltar.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — An eight-member group, which observed the general election in the British Virgin Islands, is commending the process that resulted in Natalio Wheatley retaining his seat after forming a coalition government.

Fatoumatta Njai of The Gambia, who heads the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region observer mission, said at a press conference Wednesday that the BVI delivered “a well-administered election” which was carried out in a calm and professional manner. Advance Polling Day provided a welcome opportunity for an increased number of voters to cast their vote, she said.