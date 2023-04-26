TORTOLA — An eight-member group, which observed the general election in the British Virgin Islands, is commending the process that resulted in Natalio Wheatley retaining his seat after forming a coalition government.
Fatoumatta Njai of The Gambia, who heads the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region observer mission, said at a press conference Wednesday that the BVI delivered “a well-administered election” which was carried out in a calm and professional manner. Advance Polling Day provided a welcome opportunity for an increased number of voters to cast their vote, she said.
“Polling staff were well-trained, diligent and helpful and efforts to promote voting by elderly voters and persons with disabilities were commendable,” she said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. “The lack of campaign finance regulations means voters are unaware of sources of campaign funding, which is not in line with international best practice.”
Fleur Ten Hacken, the lead observer from The Netherlands, said that while campaign reform was a recommendation from the 2019 election, one aspect of their mission was looking to see if that was adhered to. and will be discussed in depth in a final report due in two months.
“But we have noticed that there is no reform in relation to improving regulations with regards to campaign financing,” she said in response to a question from The Daily News.
Njai said that in the absence of any campaign finance regulations, sources of campaign funding are not made public which is at odds with the internationally encouraged electoral practice.
“Most Mission interlocutors spoke in support of transparency of campaign donations, noting that it was discussed by Cabinet prior to the election, but the introduction of reform was postponed until after the election,” she said. “The Mission was also informed of the high cost of campaigns, which some interlocutors attributed to the lack of rules safeguarding a level playing field.”
Njai said that following a lively campaign that was described as “vibrant” voters were able to choose from a wide range of candidates.
“The Mission also notes that a considerable number of voters chose to stay away from the polls with a lower turnout compared to previous elections,” Njai said. “The participation of women in political life is not actively promoted, and only three out of 13 elected members to the House of Assembly were women.”
During a swearing in ceremony at Government House on Tuesday, Wheatley also acknowledged the low voter turnout.
“The government will have to work very hard in the months and years ahead, to regain the confidence of those persons, who chose not to participate this time around,” he said. “You have my word, that we will do everything in our power to make you proud and to boost your confidence in the political system.”
In addition to Wheatley, who serves as the Seventh District Representative, six other ministers were sworn in, although no portfolios were announced. They were Kye Rymer, Sharie deCastro, Vincent Wheatley and Lorna Smith, from the NDP who crossed the floor to join Wheatley’s Virgin Islands Party, thus giving them a seventh seat and the majority of the 13-seat House of Assembly.
Junior Ministers Luce Hodge-Smith and Karl Dawson were also sworn in. The other 6 legislators will take their oath of office in during the swearing in of the 5th House of Assembly.