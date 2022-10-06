TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin on Tuesday expressed both praise and disappointment with the speed of implementing some of the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry Report.
It is Rankin’s first statement since the more than 900-page report, commissioned by his predecessor to investigate widespread corruption in BVI government, was released publicly.
Rankin, in a 21-page report Tuesday that covered the June to September quarter, said there has been “good progress” in some areas to date, and that he was pleased with the overall “constructive engagement and partnership” he has had with Premier Natalio Wheatley and Cabinet.
He said that so far, much of the recommends outlined in the COI’s report, and following a 15-month investigation “have been met on time” and that he is satisfied that those that have been delayed were for legitimate reasons.
The COI, conducted by Sir Gary Hickingbottom of the U.K., found serious failings in governance by successive administrations. It outlined 49 recommendations that BVI officials must follow — with deadlines — after a Unity Government was installed following the April arrest of former Premier Andre Fahie and his conspirators in Miami on money laundering and conspiring to import cocaine into the United States. Rankin released the report publicly on April 29, one day after Fahie’s arrest to quell rumors that the arrest was the result of the COI. It was not, and Rankin has said that he was notified by the U.K. of Fahie’s arrest.
On Tuesday, Rankin noted that he was pleased that UNICEF agreed to support the review of assistance grants which is now underway, and that His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary from the United Kingdom, has agreed to lead the review of the law enforcement and justice system.
“These are examples of where the delay in starting the reviews was justified to ensure we found the right reviewers through the right processes,” he said in a released statement, adding that in his quarterly reviver “I note a number of areas of concern where there has been less progress than expected, and where I have been disappointed with the level of commitment to reform.”
According to Rankin, these include amendments to the Register of Interests Bill, which would restrict access to the Register and would only make it publicly available in the most limited way and the “resistance encountered to some of the nominations for the Constitutional Review Commission which ran contrary to the importance of the Commission being representative of the BVI as a whole and the continued tender waivers being put forward to Cabinet with insufficient justification.”
According to Rankin, the “overarching aim” of the COI and the reform program, is to improve governance, accountability and transparency for the benefit of all of the people in the British Virgin Islands.
“It is essential that the areas of concern I have outlined are addressed and that new governance issues do not arise,” he said. “Much hard work remains to be done.” Over the next few months, we will start to see the outcomes from the various reviews, audits and investigations that are under way.”
According to Rankin, “the next stage will include consideration of those outcomes and the actions required as a result. Some are likely to involve difficult discussions and further much needed change to previous practices.”
Rankin said that he will continue to work with Wheatley and others in the BVI government to ensure that the necessary steps to improve governance are taken.
“As governor, I remain committed to ensuring that change in the territory is deep-rooted and that there is an ongoing and sustained effort to improve governance, transparency and accountability in the interests of the people of the Virgin Islands,” he said.