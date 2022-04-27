ST. THOMAS — In what the Education Department billed as a first, students enrolled in the architectural drawing I & II class at Charlotte Amalie High School, designed the layout for the Carnival Food Fair being held today at Crown Bay.
It marks the first time that the popular Carnival staple, historically held at the Rosthschild Francis “Market” Square and in later years at Emancipation Garden, is being held in the Sub Base area.
Drafting and Architectural Drafting instructor Shamang Straun said organizers with the Tourism Department’s Division of Festivals requested the design of a “new layout for the fair” at Crown Bay, which boasts wide open areas as well as various stores and restaurants near the cruise ship dock area.
According to a statement from Education, four students out of the class of six were assigned specific tasks to complete for the layout.
Student Jamyka Smith was responsible for the layout features involving the Crown Bay terrace. Classmate Li’Nia Hermon was responsible for transferring onto the layout the current entertainment buildings that tourists patronize when cruise ships dock at Crown Bay; Jaquani Hanley was responsible for laying out the roadway and sidewalks onto the design, and Vinclan Philbert was responsible for creating the scheduling on the layout.
Shaun, in highlighting the students’ work said “we took the chance and accepted the challenge,” noting she went as far as inviting the fair’s organizer to the classroom and that the individual, who was not named in the release, “explained to the students exactly what she wanted.”
The statement further noted that the class also engaged in an assignment to design a conceptual layout for the Carnival Village.
“While this layout is not being used for the current 2022 Village, it allowed the students to flex their design creativity for Villages of the future, featuring vendor booths, rides, and the entertainment stage,” the release noted of the Village historically set up at the Fort Christian parking lot.
In describing a portion of the Village set up, student Quincy Diaz said, “We have nearly perfectly captured the moments where all of our fellow U.S. Virgin Islanders and tourists gather together to celebrate Carnival in one big town.”
His classmate, Jaelan Sibilly, noted that the futuristic vendor booths the class designed, had names like Maximo’s Disco Kitchen, Ting Taste Gud!, and Island Vibe.
Straun said she hopes her students will take with them the experiences they have gained in the class and expand upon it.
“My basic goal is that when they leave here, they won’t forget what they have learned,” she said.