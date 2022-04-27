ST. THOMAS — Casmore E’Bas, a 66-year-old art teacher at Charlotte Amalie High School, has lived a life dripped in paint and swirled in color.
This has served as inspiration to his dedicated students as well as son, Casmore “Casico” E’Bas II, who has created a business in honor of the decades spent watching his father create murals, the most recent in honor of the late five-time Calypso Monarch St. Clair “Whadablee” DeSilvia on a Carnival Village booth.
E’Bas, who was hired by the V.I. Education Department as an educator 22 years ago after obtaining his degree in commercial illustration from the Philadelphia College of Art, now renamed the Philadelphia University for the Arts, said he’s really been a teacher his whole life.
“Learning and teaching has always been my top passion. My son might be the single person who has gained the most from my teaching. Teaching him gives me the added joy of being the father to him that I never had. There is also the joy of passing on knowledge for generations to come,” E’Bas said in an interview with The Daily News.
E’Bas’ namesake, nicknamed Casico, started assisting him with murals at age of 4. According to E’Bas, it was at that tender age a seed was planted that would have to be nurtured — and come to fruition decades later.
“His pay was 10 percent of every project that we worked on. From age 4 our plan has been that he would eventually be my boss and pay me a percentage,” E’Bas said.
As Casico got older, E’Bas said his son chose to stick with the mural painting business and open his own here in the Virgin Islands, “because it has a high enough profit margin to cover travel expenses and can help other students.”
Casico Design now offers mural painting services to the territory and Florida, linking both E’Bas and student artists to those looking to commission mural works.
The nature of planting something is that not all seeds will bear fruit, but this longitudinal mindset is part of the art teacher’s intrinsic nature.
“I think in terms of generations,” E’Bas said.
His “satisfaction” from teaching and inspiring younger generations to persue art is fundamental to E’Bas who added the goal is to see his students’ progress to a level of financial stability, to have the means to “take care of their parents and as far as their own grandchildren, if and when that time comes.”
Much like his timeless outlook, his hand painted murals will too stand the test of time. The latest of his works graces the walls of Charlotte Amalie High School where E’Bas and art student Mia Willis have used bold streaks of gold and blue to paint the school’s mascot, a fierce chicken hawk, on a wall nearly 25 feet tall.
“Mia Willis co-designed this mural with me and is an outstanding student. Ms. Willis is extremely teachable. She is talented, yet very humble. Possibly the most unusual trait I see in her is her ability to set a future goal, write a plan, and follow it. You don’t often find this combination of traits in and adult, much less tenth grader,” E’Bas said.
The 15-year-old Willis, who believes art comes from the heart, “art allows me to express myself” and is something she has been passionate about since a small child, “art has always sparked my interest.”
E’Bas’ infectious devotion to his craft has left an immeasurable mark on not only his son, but students like Willis who dreams of becoming an animator working for conglomerates as large as Pixar.
“In the future I will become an animator. Working in an animation studio like Pixar have always been a dream of mine. I would love to see my name on the big screen and that I can be an inspiration to aspiring artists,” Willis said.
Like Willis, E’Bas started painting at age 5, and he hasn’t stopped creating since, leaving him with a 61-year long legacy dedicated to the palette.
“I have never stopped doing art. Life has blessed me with a talent, a loyal wife called art. I am as loyal to art as it has been to me. For me to not do art would be like a foolish man leaving or cheating on a loyal, devoted wife! Ain’t ever going to happen,” he said, adding “E’Bas and art are married till death we do part, and even then, I have a job lined up in heaven.”
The influence art has had on this one man’s life has rippled through those closest to him and touched the lives of countless students who were under his tutelage.
When asked what art has given to his life, E’Bas responded: “Art has shown me the power of the basic, the value of outlining and setting boundaries, and mostly the strength to abandon a project or situation when I realize that it lacks structure.”