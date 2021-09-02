ST. THOMAS — Alfred Bruce Smith, the track and field coach at Charlotte Amalie High School, was arrested Wednesday in connection with child pornography production, a charge that could put him behind bars for 15 to 30 years, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Smith, 50, was arrested a day after his home, social media page and cell phone were searched, and investigators found evidence in support of a criminal complaint related to his alleged molestation of multiple male minors and production of child pornography.
“A federal search warrant was executed on Aug. 31, 2021 at the defendant’s residence. According to court documents, a video depicting a sex act was located on a camcorder belonging to CAHS, which was located in the defendant’s bedroom. The sex act appears to take place within the school,” Shappert said in the news release.
Contacted by The Daily News, Education Department spokesperson Cynthia Graham released a one-paragraph official statement.
“This evening, the Department of Education was made aware of the arrest of one of its school-based employees by federal law enforcement officials with allegations of sexual crimes against minors. The Department takes this matter very seriously and is cooperating fully with authorities.”
In her statement, Shappert said Smith worked both as a track and field coach and as a monitor at CAHS.
“The Homeland Security Investigations began an investigation into Smith’s alleged activities after receiving reports that Smith inappropriately touched a minor during a school-sponsored track and field trip in March 2021 and that there were photographs of juvenile males who attended CAHS in the defendant’s cellular phone,” Shappert said in the statement. “One witness reported that over six young males confided that they had been molested or raped” by Smith.
In addition to Smith’s residence and cellphone, investigators also checked his social media presence where they found other evidence in connection with child pornography.
“A search of Smith’s social media account revealed dozens of photographs and sex videos of minor males and their genitals,” the release stated.
Smith, Shappert said, is charged with a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2251, sexual exploitation of children. If convicted, he faces a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison. A federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, she said.
The investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigations.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker is prosecuting the case.
A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, Shappert said.
Homeland Security Investigations encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at 1-800-981-3030 or by calling 787-729-6969.