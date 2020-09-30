Thursday, Oct. 1
Virgin Islands Puerto Rico Exhibition: The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, Inc. in partnership with Wilfred Labiosa of Puerto Rico will present its annual Virgin Islands Puerto Rico Exhibition. This year’s exhibition, celebrating 56 years of friendship, is titled “Anacaonas de Borinquen” and will honor Puerto Rican women. In observance of social distancing guidelines, the exhibit will be open to everyone via a virtual tour on cmcarts.org.
The Museum is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays; occupancy is restricted to no more than 10 persons in the museum at a time and facial coverings are a must.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Lunafest: The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix will host its LUNAFEST Film Festival, virtually. For more information including ticket purchase and event access contact 340-773-9272.
