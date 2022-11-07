St. Croix
Friday
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 5:22 am
Food festival: Food Truck Festival will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Day of fun will include games, races, prizes, an obstacle course and a wheelchair skills clinic.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Music festival: The Cane Bay Music Festival will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Multiple states, music, local food and arts and crafts vendors will be on hand.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Coco festival: The Crucian Coconut Festival, with the theme “Celebrate, Hydrate and Rejuvenate” will be held from Dec. 2-4 at the Bethlehem Sugar Factory site. In addition to the main festival event featuring everything made from coconuts, there will be an art exhibit, fashion show and live music.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
DJ reunion: DJ Poppy Pops, DJ Delvin, Daddy Babz and DJ Chubby will hold a “Remember the Times Reunion” with hits from the 80s and more for guests “40& over.” Showtime is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Fort Frederik, Frederiksted.
St. Thomas
Thursday
After Hours: St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce business after hours will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pelican Shop in Hibiscus Alley next to Banco Popular. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and door prizes, and the Chamber’s famous 50/50 Raffle will be part of the event.
List your event
To have your event included in The Virgin Islands Daily News Community Calendar, email notices@ dailynews.vi.