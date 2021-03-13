Monday
Poetry Out Loud: The 14th annual virtual Virgin Islands Poetry Out Loud territorial finals competition will be held at 10 a.m. on www.vicouncilonthearts.org. Participating schools are St. Croix Educational Complex, Antilles School, St. Croix Central High School, Free Will Baptist Christian School of St. Croix, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, St. Croix Seventh- Day Adventist School and V.I. Montessori School. For more information, call 340-774-5984.
St. Croix
Pop-up shop: The Made in the Virgin Islands Pop-Up Shop continues through Friday at the Dorsch Center in Frederiksted. Hours are Monday thorough Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.