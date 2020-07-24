Today
Graduations: Graduation for the V.I. School of Technical Studies on Tortola will be held at 3 p.m. today at the New Testament Church of God’s International Worship Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Graduations: Graduation for the V.I. School of Technical Studies on Tortola will be held at 3 p.m. today at the New Testament Church of God’s International Worship Center.