Today
Beauty and the Bra: Join the Yvonne Ashley Galiber Breast Cancer Foundation in celebrating survivors while raising money for breast cancer awareness in the U.S. Virgin Islands with the Beauty and the Bra Art Competition. Bra submission deadline is Saturday. Submit your design and registration form online at yagfoundation.org/bb2020.
Call for artists: The Botanical Garden of the Virgin Islands is inviting artwork submissions for its 2020 Art in the Garden Auction. A virtual auction of all entrants will be held from Nov. 7-15.
Artists are invited to participate with one to three pieces of artwork. There is no fee to submit your work. Entries are open until Oct. 30. All images of artwork must be in jpeg format at 300 dpi.
Please include bio, minimum bid, and shipping fee.
All artwork must be shipped out directly to purchasers by artists no later than Nov. 20.
Submit all entries and inquiries to Amy Parker DeSorbo at events@sgvbg.org.
Friday, Oct. 23
Red Ribbon Week: Beginning Oct. 23-30 the problems caused by drug abuse and alcohol addiction and community efforts to help those who suffer from addiction will be spotlighted.
List your event
To have your event included in the Community Calendar, email notices@dailynews.vi.