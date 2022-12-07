A fugitive wanted for attempted murder in California was arrested Tuesday on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.

The fugitive, Leslie Christopher Rogers, 30, was wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, pursuant to a warrant issued on April 4 by the Sacramento Superior and Municipal Court.

