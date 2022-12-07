A fugitive wanted for attempted murder in California was arrested Tuesday on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.
The fugitive, Leslie Christopher Rogers, 30, was wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, pursuant to a warrant issued on April 4 by the Sacramento Superior and Municipal Court.
On Monday, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas received a request from the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force of Sacramento, California, asking for help in locating Rogers, who was believed to be on St. Croix, according to police.
V.I. Police detectives on the task force, the department’s Rapid Intervention Team, Special Operation Bureau, Marine Unit, and the U.S. Marshal Service located Rogers at 136 Estate Diamond in Frederiksted.
Officers and marshals executed the arrest warrant at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday without incident.
No bail was set as per the arrest warrant, and Rogers was booked and remanded to the John Bell Correctional Facility pending his initial appearance.
In court Monday, Rogers waived extradition proceedings and agreed to allow officials from California to retrieve him and bring him back to that state to face prosecution.
“I’m glad to see that we were able to extend a helping hand to our counterparts on the mainland. This joint operation shows that law enforcement locally, federally and throughout the mainland do work together and it doesn’t matter where you are, we will work together to bring wanted fugitives to justice,” St. Croix District Police Chief Sean Santos said in a statement Wednesday.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.