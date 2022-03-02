ST. THOMAS — A California man appeared in V.I. Superior Court Monday after he was brought back to St. Thomas to face charges for the murder of Thomas F. Carpenter.
Troy Massoth, 60, of Oakland, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, criminal abuse of an elder, financial exploitation of an elderly person, obtaining a credit card by theft, larceny of a cellphone, possession of stolen property, attempt to obtain money by false pretenses, and burial of a dead body or human remains in a place other than a cemetery.
The arrest warrant affidavit, which includes details of the case and police investigation, has not been made public.
Massoth was taken into custody by marshals in Oakland on Jan. 31 while he was attempting to board a flight to San Diego, according to V.I. Police.
Bail was set at $200,000 and he was extradited to St. Thomas, where he appeared in court from jail via videoconference.
Territorial Public Defender Alexia Furlow said Massoth travels between the Virgin Islands and California, and is currently living in Oakland where he is employed as a painter, which he’s been doing for 40 years. Over the last two years “he’s picked up home care,” and has no prior convictions.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Massoth has prior arrests for drug offenses, and left St. Thomas days after Carpenter’s body was found. Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis agreed that there is a risk Massoth might flee prosecution if released from jail. She ordered him to surrender all travel documents to the court.
Norkaitis kept bail set at $200,000 cash, and said if Massoth is able to post that amount, he must remain on 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring while he awaits trial.
She kept bail as set “based on the strength of the government’s case and the nature and circumstances,” Norkaitis said. “It is extremely concerning to the court that Mr. Massoth allegedly was in a position of trust and confidence with an elderly individual, who is now dead.”
The investigation began on Sept. 17 when a citizen called 911 and reported a foul odor near a home “in the Smith Bay/Red Hook area,” according to police.
The Major Crimes and Forensic units responded to the scene and found a body, but the cause of death and identity was unknown.
Toby Derima, the V.I. Police spokesman at the time, said the body was found wrapped in a garbage bag, and police immediately suspected foul play.
The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined on Sept. 23 that the manner of death was homicide. The victim was identified by DNA comparison as 69-year-old Carpenter, according to police.
Police said that the Medical Examiner identified the cause of death as asphyxiation.