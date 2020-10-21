V.I. Finance Commissioner Kirk Callwood Sr. was abruptly fired this week after issuing more than $100,000 in unauthorized stipends to his employees.
Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. said the governor asked for Callwood’s resignation on Monday after learning that the Finance commissioner used $109,500 within his allotted budget to recognize and pay 37 of his employees.
The payments, which Motta said were made within the last two weeks, were done without proper authorization and in violation of the policies and protocols of the V.I. government.
In a statement on Tuesday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said that he is pursuing updated procedures that will prevent such actions from happening again.
“While all of our employees deserve to be recognized, we must do so in accordance with our established policies and procedures,” Bryan said. “We will examine all of our established policies as they relate to this type of employee compensation and make the improvements where necessary to ensure this does not happen again.”
Bryan continued, “I am grateful for Commissioner Callwood’s service during his tenure. He was a valued member of our financial team and an integral part of the success in fiscal management that we have had to this point. I wish him well in his future endeavors.”
The governor accepted Callwood’s resignation effective immediately and named Assistant Commissioner Clarina Modeste as acting Finance commissioner.
Motta could not confirm with The Daily News how or when Callwood’s actions were discovered and reported. It is also unclear what impact Callwood’s exit will have on the financial management of the government.
Bryan nominated Callwood as Finance commissioner on Jan. 16, replacing acting Finance Commissioner Modeste. Valdamier Collens led the department during the Mapp administration.
Before then, Callwood served as treasurer of the International Capital and Management Company on St. Thomas and previously worked as a financial office worker for multiple firms in Atlanta.